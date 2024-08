Today In Metal History 🤘 August 2nd, 2024🤘 JOE LYNN TURNER, NEAL MORSE, BOSTON, CINDERELLA, POISON, EXHUMED

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Nicola James "Jim" Capaldi (TRAFFIC) - August 2nd, 1944 – January 28th, 2005 (aged 60)

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 73rd

Joe Lynn Turner (RAINBOW, DEEP PURPLE, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN) - August 2nd, 1951 (photo credit above: Agata Nigrovskaya)



Happy 74th

David Alan "Ted" Turner (WISHBONE ASH) August 2nd, 1950

Happy 64th

Neal Morse (SPOCK’S BEARD, TRANSATLANTIC, FLYING COLORS) - August 2nd, 1960



Happy 47th

Marc Rizzo (SOULFULLY, CAVALERA CONSPIRACY, ILL NINO) - August 2nd, 1977



Happy 44th

Devon Glenn (BUCKCHERRY) - August 2nd, 1980

Heavy Releases

Happy 46th

BOSTON’s Don’t Look Back - August 2nd, 1978





Happy 38th

POISON’s Look What The Cat Dragged In - August 2nd, 1986







CINDERELLA’s Night Songs - August 2nd, 1986



VINNIE VINCENT INVASION’s Vinnie Vincent Invasion – August 2nd, 1986





Happy 13th

BURY YOUR DEAD's Mosh 'N' Roll - August 2nd, 2011

DIR EN GREY’s Dum Spiro Spero – August 2nd, 2011

DEAD AND DIVINE’s Antimacy – August 2nd, 2011

IT PREVAILS’ Stroma – August 2nd, 2011

Happy 11th

THE DEFILED’s Daggers - August 2nd, 2013

LINGUA MORTIS ORCHESTRA AND RAGE’s LMO - August 2nd, 2013

EXHUMED’s Necrocracy - August 2nd, 2013