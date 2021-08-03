Today In Metal History 🤘 August 3rd, 2021🤘 METALLICA, Y&T, DEF LEPPARD, VOIVOD, PAUL GILBERT

Talent We Lost

R.I.P Joey Alves (Y&T) - August 3rd, 1955 - March 12th, 2017



On the day of his passing, Y&T leader Dave Meniketti stated: “Joey was one of the finest rock rhythm guitarists, and I’ll always remember playing next to him chunking out those monster chords with his classic red double cutaway ‘59 Les Paul Jr. As Ronnie Montrose once said about Joey, ‘There are rhythm players, then there's Joey. A class of his own…..’”







R.I.P. Andrew "Mac" McDermott (THRESHOLD): January 26th, 1966 – August 3rd, 2011





Heavy Birthdays

Happy 58th

James Hetfield (METALLICA) - August 3rd, 1963

Heavy Releases

Happy 34th

DEF LEPPARD’s Hysteria - August 3rd, 1987



Happy 28th

VOIVOD’s The Outer Limits - August 3rd, 1993



Happy 14th

GOREFEST's Rise To Ruin - August 3rd, 2007

Happy 11th

PAUL GILBERT's Fuzz Universe - August 3rd, 2010



DAX RIGGS’ Say Goodnight To The World

ALL OUR WAR’s Into The Killing Fields

Happy 12th

GHOST BRIGADE’s Rise To Ruin – August 3rd, 2009



Happy 3rd

CROSSFAITH - Ex Machina - August 3rd, 2018

LORD OF THE LOST - Thornstar - August 3rd, 2018

MANTICORA - To Kill to Live to Kill - August 3rd, 2018

SOREPTION - Monument of the End - August 3rd, 2018