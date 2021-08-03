Today In Metal History 🤘 August 3rd, 2021🤘 METALLICA, Y&T, DEF LEPPARD, VOIVOD, PAUL GILBERT

August 3, 2021, 13 minutes ago

Talent We Lost

R.I.P Joey Alves (Y&T) - August 3rd, 1955 - March 12th, 2017

On the day of his passing, Y&T leader Dave Meniketti stated: “Joey was one of the finest rock rhythm guitarists, and I’ll always remember playing next to him chunking out those monster chords with his classic red double cutaway ‘59 Les Paul Jr. As Ronnie Montrose once said about Joey, ‘There are rhythm players, then there's Joey. A class of his own…..’”



R.I.P. Andrew "Mac" McDermott (THRESHOLD):  January 26th, 1966 – August 3rd, 2011

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 58th
James Hetfield (METALLICA) - August 3rd, 1963

Heavy Releases

Happy 34th
DEF LEPPARD’s Hysteria - August 3rd, 1987

Happy 28th
VOIVOD’s The Outer Limits - August 3rd, 1993

Happy 14th
GOREFEST's Rise To Ruin - August 3rd, 2007

Happy 11th
PAUL GILBERT's Fuzz Universe - August 3rd, 2010

DAX RIGGS’ Say Goodnight To The World
ALL OUR WAR’s Into The Killing Fields

Happy 12th
GHOST BRIGADE’s Rise To Ruin – August 3rd, 2009

Happy 3rd
CROSSFAITH - Ex Machina - August 3rd, 2018
LORD OF THE LOST - Thornstar - August 3rd, 2018
MANTICORA - To Kill to Live to Kill - August 3rd, 2018
SOREPTION - Monument of the End - August 3rd, 2018




IRON MAIDEN - "The Writing On The Wall"

HEXENKLAD Premiere "Heathenheart"

