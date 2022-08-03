Today In Metal History 🤘 August 3rd, 2022🤘 METALLICA, Y&T, DEF LEPPARD, VOIVOD, PAUL GILBERT
August 3, 2022, 29 minutes ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P Joey Alves (Y&T) - August 3rd, 1955 - March 12th, 2017
On the day of his passing, Y&T leader Dave Meniketti stated: “Joey was one of the finest rock rhythm guitarists, and I’ll always remember playing next to him chunking out those monster chords with his classic red double cutaway ‘59 Les Paul Jr. As Ronnie Montrose once said about Joey, ‘There are rhythm players, then there's Joey. A class of his own…..’”
R.I.P. Andrew "Mac" McDermott (THRESHOLD): January 26th, 1966 – August 3rd, 2011
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 59th
James Hetfield (METALLICA) - August 3rd, 1963
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 35th
DEF LEPPARD’s Hysteria - August 3rd, 1987
Happy 29th
VOIVOD’s The Outer Limits - August 3rd, 1993
Happy 15th
GOREFEST's Rise To Ruin - August 3rd, 2007
Happy 12th
PAUL GILBERT's Fuzz Universe - August 3rd, 2010
DAX RIGGS’ Say Goodnight To The World
ALL OUR WAR’s Into The Killing Fields
Happy 13th
GHOST BRIGADE’s Rise To Ruin – August 3rd, 2009
Happy 4th
CROSSFAITH - Ex Machina - August 3rd, 2018
LORD OF THE LOST - Thornstar - August 3rd, 2018
MANTICORA - To Kill to Live to Kill - August 3rd, 2018
SOREPTION - Monument of the End - August 3rd, 2018