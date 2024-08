Today In Metal History 🤘 August 3rd, 2024🤘 METALLICA, PAUL DI’ANNO, Y&T, DEF LEPPARD, VOIVOD, PAUL GILBERT

HEAVY HISTORY



One year ago today (August 3rd, 2023), BraveWords Records first signing was announced: IRON MAIDEN legend PAUL DI’ANNO.







TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P Joey Alves (Y&T) - August 3rd, 1955 - March 12th, 2017 (aged 63)



On the day of his passing, Y&T leader Dave Meniketti stated: “Joey was one of the finest rock rhythm guitarists, and I’ll always remember playing next to him chunking out those monster chords with his classic red double cutaway ‘59 Les Paul Jr. As Ronnie Montrose once said about Joey, ‘There are rhythm players, then there's Joey. A class of his own…..’”







R.I.P. Andrew "Mac" McDermott (THRESHOLD): January 26th, 1966 – August 3rd, 2011 (aged 45)





HEAVY BIRTHDAYS



Happy 68th

Ian Crichton (SAGA) - August 3, 1956





Happy 61st

James Hetfield (METALLICA) - August 3rd, 1963





HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 37th

DEF LEPPARD’s Hysteria - August 3rd, 1987





Happy 31st

VOIVOD’s The Outer Limits - August 3rd, 1993





Happy 17th

GOREFEST's Rise To Ruin - August 3rd, 2007

Happy 14th

PAUL GILBERT's Fuzz Universe - August 3rd, 2010



DAX RIGGS’ Say Goodnight To The World

ALL OUR WAR’s Into The Killing Fields

Happy 15th

GHOST BRIGADE’s Rise To Ruin – August 3rd, 2009



Happy 6th

CROSSFAITH - Ex Machina - August 3rd, 2018

LORD OF THE LOST - Thornstar - August 3rd, 2018

MANTICORA - To Kill to Live to Kill - August 3rd, 2018

SOREPTION - Monument of the End - August 3rd, 2018