Today In Metal History 🤘 August 4th, 2024🤘RATT, RAINBOW, SOULFLY, SLAYER, TESTAMENT, DISMEMBER, DIMMU BORGIR

August 4, 2024, 35 minutes ago

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Robbinson Lantz "Robbin" Crosby (RATT): August 4th, 1959 – June 6th, 2002 (aged 42)
(Photo courtesy of The Decade That Rocked! For more info visit Mark Weiss online.

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 66th
Stefan Kaufmann (U.D.O., ACCEPT) - August 4th, 1958

Happy 55th
Max Cavalera (SOULFLY, SEPULTURA, KILLER BE KILLED) - August 4th, 1969

Heavy Releases

Happy 49th
RAINBOW's Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow - August 4th, 1975

Happy 40th
SLAYER’s Haunting The Chapel - August 4th, 1984

Happy 35th
TESTAMENT's Practice What You Preach - August 4th, 1989

Happy 33rd
DORO’s True At Heart - August 4th, 1991

Happy 29th
DISMEMBER’s Massive Killing Capacity – August 4th, 1995

Happy 26th
DIMMU BORGIR’s Godless Savage Garden - August 4th, 1998



KAMELOT’s Siége Perilous - August 4th, 1998
The first album to feature Roy Khan on vocals and Casey Grillo on drums.

Happy 15th
MAN MUST DIE’s No Tolerance For Imperfection – August 4th, 2009

Happy 10th
ENTOMBED A.D.’s Back To The Front - August 4th, 2014
SKID ROW’s Rise Of The Damnation Army - United World Rebellion: Chapter Two - August 4th, 2014



Happy 7th
ACCEPT - The Rise of Chaos - August 4th, 2017
DALE CROVER - The Fickle Finger of Fate - August 4th, 2017
DEAD CROSS - Dead Cross - August 4th, 2017
DEEP PURPLE - Johnny's Band - August 4th, 2017
MARTY FRIEDMAN - Wall of Sound - August 4th, 2017
QUIET RIOT - Road Rage - August 4th, 2017
RUSSKAJA - Kosmopoliturbo - August 4th, 2017
THOR - Beyond the Pain Barrier - August 4th, 2017
TOXIK - Breaking Class - August 4th, 2017
WAGE WAR - Deadweight - August 4th, 2017


 



