Today In Metal History 🤘 August 5th, 2024🤘TWISTED SISTER, GOTTHARD, METAL CHURCH, THE BEATLES, PINK FLOYD
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Steve Lee (born Stefan Alois; GOTTHARD) - August 5th, 1963 – October 5th, 2010 (aged 47)
On October 5th, 2010, from one second to the next, history turned upside down when singer Steve Lee died in a motorcycle accident, leaving the rock world gasping for breath, far beyond Switzerland’s borders.
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 69th
Eddie "Fingers" Ojeda (TWISTED SISTER) - August 5th, 1955
Happy 77th
RICK DERRINGER (born Ricky Dean Zehringer) - August 5th, 1947
Happy 61st
Craig Wells (METAL CHURCH) - August 5th, 1963
Happy 52nd
Christian Olde Wolbers (FEAR FACTORY) - August 5th, 1972
Heavy Releases
Happy 58th
THE BEATLES' Revolver - August 5th, 1966
Happy 57th
PINK FLOYD’s The Piper at the Gates of Dawn - August 5th, 1967
Happy 55th
THE STOOGES’ The Stooges - August 5th, 1969
Happy 44th
PAT BENATAR’s Crimes Of Passion - August 5, 1980
Happy 16th
CHROME DIVISION's Booze, Broads And Beelzebub - August 5th, 2008
NORMA JEAN’s The Anti Mother – August 5th, 2008
Happy 13th
SABATON's World War Live: Battle Of The Baltic Sea - August 5th, 2011
Happy 10th
KIX’ Rock Your Face Off - August 5th, 2014
DARKEST HOUR’s Darkest Hour - August 5th, 2014
GODSMACK’s 1000hp – August 5th, 2014
PATHOLOGY’s Throne of Reign - August 5th, 2014
Happy 8th
BLOODY HAMMERS - Lovely Sort of Death - August 5th, 2016
CARNIFEX - Slow Death - August 5th, 2016
ISLANDER - Power Under Control - August 5th, 2016
JACKYL - Rowyco - August 5th, 2016
SKILLET - Unleashed - August 5th, 2016
TARJA - The Shadow Self - August 5th, 2016
Happy 4th
CRYSTAL LAKE - The Voyages - August 5th, 2020
Happy 2nd
ABADDON INCARNATE’s The Wretched Sermon - August 5th, 2022
AMON AMARTH’s The Great Heathen Army - August 5th, 2022
EINHERJER’s Norse and Dangerous (Live... from the Land of Legends) - August 5th, 2022)
H.E.A.T’s Force Majeure - August 5th, 2022
PSYCROPTIC’s Divine Council - August 5th, 2022
SOULFLY’s Totem - August 5th, 2022
TOXIK’s Dis Morta - August 5th, 2022
VANDEN PLAS’ Live & Immortal - August 5th, 2022