Today In Metal History 🤘 August 5th, 2024🤘TWISTED SISTER, GOTTHARD, METAL CHURCH, THE BEATLES, PINK FLOYD

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Steve Lee (born Stefan Alois; GOTTHARD) - August 5th, 1963 – October 5th, 2010 (aged 47)



On October 5th, 2010, from one second to the next, history turned upside down when singer Steve Lee died in a motorcycle accident, leaving the rock world gasping for breath, far beyond Switzerland’s borders.





HEAVY BIRTHDAYS



Happy 69th

Eddie "Fingers" Ojeda (TWISTED SISTER) - August 5th, 1955





Happy 77th

RICK DERRINGER (born Ricky Dean Zehringer) - August 5th, 1947

Happy 61st

Craig Wells (METAL CHURCH) - August 5th, 1963





Happy 52nd

Christian Olde Wolbers (FEAR FACTORY) - August 5th, 1972



Heavy Releases



Happy 58th

THE BEATLES' Revolver - August 5th, 1966





Happy 57th

PINK FLOYD’s The Piper at the Gates of Dawn - August 5th, 1967





Happy 55th

THE STOOGES’ The Stooges - August 5th, 1969

Happy 44th

PAT BENATAR’s Crimes Of Passion - August 5, 1980

Happy 16th

CHROME DIVISION's Booze, Broads And Beelzebub - August 5th, 2008

NORMA JEAN’s The Anti Mother – August 5th, 2008





Happy 13th

SABATON's World War Live: Battle Of The Baltic Sea - August 5th, 2011

Happy 10th

KIX’ Rock Your Face Off - August 5th, 2014

DARKEST HOUR’s Darkest Hour - August 5th, 2014

GODSMACK’s 1000hp – August 5th, 2014

PATHOLOGY’s Throne of Reign - August 5th, 2014

Happy 8th

BLOODY HAMMERS - Lovely Sort of Death - August 5th, 2016

CARNIFEX - Slow Death - August 5th, 2016

ISLANDER - Power Under Control - August 5th, 2016

JACKYL - Rowyco - August 5th, 2016

SKILLET - Unleashed - August 5th, 2016

TARJA - The Shadow Self - August 5th, 2016





Happy 4th

CRYSTAL LAKE - The Voyages - August 5th, 2020



Happy 2nd

ABADDON INCARNATE’s The Wretched Sermon - August 5th, 2022

AMON AMARTH’s The Great Heathen Army - August 5th, 2022

EINHERJER’s Norse and Dangerous (Live... from the Land of Legends) - August 5th, 2022)

H.E.A.T’s Force Majeure - August 5th, 2022

PSYCROPTIC’s Divine Council - August 5th, 2022

SOULFLY’s Totem - August 5th, 2022

TOXIK’s Dis Morta - August 5th, 2022

VANDEN PLAS’ Live & Immortal - August 5th, 2022







