August 6, 2022, an hour ago

Today In Metal History 🤘 August 6th, 2022🤘 CANDLEMASS, VINNIE VINCENT, HAREM SCAREM, ABORTED, NEWSTED

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 70th
Vinnie Vincent John Cusano (KISS, VINNIE VINCENT INVASION) - August 6th, 1952

Happy 59th
Leif Edling (CANDLEMASS) - August 6th, 1963

Heavy Releases 

Happy 31st
HAREM SCAREM’s Harem Scarem - August 6, 1991

Happy 21st
ABORTED's Engineering The Dead - August 6th, 2001

Happy 13th
DEAD AND DIVINE’s The Machines We Are – August 6th, 2009
OBLITERATE’s Superboring – August 6th, 2009

Happy 12th
IMMORTAL's The Seventh Date Of Blashyrkh - August 6th, 2010
LORDI's Babez For Breakfast - August 6th, 2010

Happy 9th
IWRESTLEDABEARONCE’s Late For Nothing – August 6th, 2013
NEWSTED’s Heavy Metal Music - August 6th, 2013
REVOCATION’s Revocation - August 6th, 2013



Featured Audio

EINHERJER – “West Coast Groove” (Napalm)

Featured Video

THIRTEEN GOATS - "Return To Ruin"

