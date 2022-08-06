Today In Metal History 🤘 August 6th, 2022🤘 CANDLEMASS, VINNIE VINCENT, HAREM SCAREM, ABORTED, NEWSTED

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 70th

Vinnie Vincent John Cusano (KISS, VINNIE VINCENT INVASION) - August 6th, 1952





Happy 59th

Leif Edling (CANDLEMASS) - August 6th, 1963





Heavy Releases

Happy 31st

HAREM SCAREM’s Harem Scarem - August 6, 1991



Happy 21st

ABORTED's Engineering The Dead - August 6th, 2001



Happy 13th

DEAD AND DIVINE’s The Machines We Are – August 6th, 2009

OBLITERATE’s Superboring – August 6th, 2009

Happy 12th

IMMORTAL's The Seventh Date Of Blashyrkh - August 6th, 2010

LORDI's Babez For Breakfast - August 6th, 2010

Happy 9th

IWRESTLEDABEARONCE’s Late For Nothing – August 6th, 2013

NEWSTED’s Heavy Metal Music - August 6th, 2013

REVOCATION’s Revocation - August 6th, 2013

