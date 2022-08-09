Today In Metal History 🤘 August 9th, 2022🤘VOIVOD, SAMSON, MOTÖRHEAD, EUROPE, THERION
August 9, 2022, an hour ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Paul Samson (SAMSON): June 4th, 1953 – August 9th, 2002 (49)
R.I.P. Martin “The Headmaster” Birch (IRON MAIDEN, BLACK SABBATH, DEEP PURPLE, WHITESNAKE, FLEETWOOD MAC, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT producer/engineer): December 27th, 1948 – August 9th, 2020
IRON MAIDEN, BLACK SABBATH, DEEP PURPLE, WHITESNAKE, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT… the resume list is endless. Two years ago today (August 9th, 2020) we lost legendary producer/engineer Martin “The Headmaster” Birch. He was 71.
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 62nd
Denis "Snake" Bélanger (VOIVOD) - August 9th, 1960
Happy 76th
Rinus Gerritsen (GOLDEN EARRING) - August 9th, 1946
This bassist co-founded the band in 1961... 60 years ago!
Happy 57th
Kyle Kyle (born Kyle Keiderling; BANG TANGO) - August 9th, 1965
Heavy Releases
Happy 38th
ARMORED SAINT's Armored Saint EP – August 9th, 1983
Happy 36th
MOTÖRHEAD's Orgasmatron - August 9th, 1986
The band's first album to fearture two guitarists: Phil "Wizzö" Campbell and Michael "Würzel" Burston.
Happy 34th
EUROPE’s Out Of This World - August 9th, 1988
Happy 26th
THERION's Theli - August 9th, 1996
Happy 16th
INSOMNIUM's Above The Weeping World - August 9th, 2006
Happy 15th
AGATHOCLES’ Senseless Trip – August 9th, 2007
Happy 11th
ADRENALINE MOB’s Adrenaline Mob EP – August 9th, 2011
TRIVIUM's In Waves - August 9th, 2011
LESHGOD APOCALYPSE's Agony - August 9th, 2011
GOREAPHOBIA's Apocalyptic Necromancy - August 9th, 2011
DIAMOND PLATE’s Generation Why? – August 9th, 2011
Happy 9th
EQUILIBRIUM’s Waldschrein – August 9th, 2013