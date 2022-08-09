Today In Metal History 🤘 August 9th, 2022🤘VOIVOD, SAMSON, MOTÖRHEAD, EUROPE, THERION

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Paul Samson (SAMSON): June 4th, 1953 – August 9th, 2002 (49)







R.I.P. Martin “The Headmaster” Birch (IRON MAIDEN, BLACK SABBATH, DEEP PURPLE, WHITESNAKE, FLEETWOOD MAC, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT producer/engineer): December 27th, 1948 – August 9th, 2020



IRON MAIDEN, BLACK SABBATH, DEEP PURPLE, WHITESNAKE, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT… the resume list is endless. Two years ago today (August 9th, 2020) we lost legendary producer/engineer Martin “The Headmaster” Birch. He was 71.



HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 62nd

Denis "Snake" Bélanger (VOIVOD) - August 9th, 1960





Happy 76th

Rinus Gerritsen (GOLDEN EARRING) - August 9th, 1946

This bassist co-founded the band in 1961... 60 years ago!

Happy 57th

Kyle Kyle (born Kyle Keiderling; BANG TANGO) - August 9th, 1965

Heavy Releases

Happy 38th

ARMORED SAINT's Armored Saint EP – August 9th, 1983



Happy 36th

MOTÖRHEAD's Orgasmatron - August 9th, 1986

The band's first album to fearture two guitarists: Phil "Wizzö" Campbell and Michael "Würzel" Burston.





Happy 34th

EUROPE’s Out Of This World - August 9th, 1988





Happy 26th

THERION's Theli - August 9th, 1996





Happy 16th

INSOMNIUM's Above The Weeping World - August 9th, 2006

Happy 15th

AGATHOCLES’ Senseless Trip – August 9th, 2007

Happy 11th

ADRENALINE MOB’s Adrenaline Mob EP – August 9th, 2011

TRIVIUM's In Waves - August 9th, 2011

LESHGOD APOCALYPSE's Agony - August 9th, 2011

GOREAPHOBIA's Apocalyptic Necromancy - August 9th, 2011

DIAMOND PLATE’s Generation Why? – August 9th, 2011





Happy 9th

EQUILIBRIUM’s Waldschrein – August 9th, 2013