Today In Metal History 🤘 August 9th, 2022🤘VOIVOD, SAMSON, MOTÖRHEAD, EUROPE, THERION

August 9, 2022, an hour ago

news rarities voivod samson motorhead europe therion

Today In Metal History 🤘 August 9th, 2022🤘VOIVOD, SAMSON, MOTÖRHEAD, EUROPE, THERION

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Paul Samson (SAMSON): June 4th, 1953 – August 9th, 2002 (49)



R.I.P. Martin “The Headmaster” Birch (IRON MAIDEN, BLACK SABBATH, DEEP PURPLE, WHITESNAKE, FLEETWOOD MAC, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT producer/engineer): December 27th, 1948 – August 9th, 2020

IRON MAIDEN, BLACK SABBATH, DEEP PURPLE, WHITESNAKE, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT… the resume list is endless. Two years ago today (August 9th, 2020) we lost legendary producer/engineer Martin “The Headmaster” Birch. He was 71.
 

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 62nd 
Denis "Snake" Bélanger (VOIVOD) - August 9th, 1960

Happy 76th 
Rinus Gerritsen (GOLDEN EARRING) - August 9th, 1946
This bassist co-founded the band in 1961... 60 years ago!

Happy 57th 
Kyle Kyle (born Kyle Keiderling; BANG TANGO) - August 9th, 1965

Heavy Releases

Happy 38th 
ARMORED SAINT's Armored Saint EP – August 9th, 1983
 
Happy 36th 
MOTÖRHEAD's Orgasmatron - August 9th, 1986
The band's first album to fearture two guitarists: Phil "Wizzö" Campbell and Michael "Würzel" Burston.

Happy 34th 
EUROPE’s Out Of This World - August 9th, 1988

Happy 26th 
THERION's Theli - August 9th, 1996

Happy 16th 
INSOMNIUM's Above The Weeping World - August 9th, 2006

Happy 15th 
AGATHOCLES’ Senseless Trip – August 9th, 2007

Happy 11th 
ADRENALINE MOB’s Adrenaline Mob EP – August 9th, 2011
TRIVIUM's In Waves - August 9th, 2011
LESHGOD APOCALYPSE's Agony - August 9th, 2011
GOREAPHOBIA's Apocalyptic Necromancy - August 9th, 2011
DIAMOND PLATE’s Generation Why? – August 9th, 2011

Happy 9th
EQUILIBRIUM’s Waldschrein – August 9th, 2013



Featured Audio

EINHERJER – “West Coast Groove” (Napalm)

EINHERJER – “West Coast Groove” (Napalm)

Featured Video

THIRTEEN GOATS - "Return To Ruin"

THIRTEEN GOATS - "Return To Ruin"

Latest Reviews