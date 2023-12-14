Today In Metal History 🤘 December 14th, 2023 🤘 AC/DC, JOE WALSH, KATATONIA, MOTÖRHEAD, VENOM

December 14, 2023, 2 hours ago

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Richard Allen "Dick" Wagner (ALICE COOPER, LOU REED): December 14th, 1942 – July 30th, 2014

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 74th
Cliff Williams (AC/DC) - December 14th, 1949



Happy 59th
Ronald “Ron” John Jarzombek (WATCHTOWER, SPASTIC INK) - December 14th, 1964

Happy Birthday Mike Munro (MELIAH RAGE) - December 14th

Happy 64th
Carl "C.J." Snare (FIREHOUSE) - December 14th, 1959

Happy 56th
Thim “Tim” Sköld (SHOTGUN MESSIAH, SKOLD, KMFDM, MARILYN MANSON) - December 14, 1966

Happy 50th
Thomas “Tom” Steffen Englund (EVERGREY) - December 14th, 1973

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 49th
JOE WALSH’s So What - December 14, 1974
JOE WALSH’s third studio album, So What, turns 47 today (December 14, 1974). Don Henley, Glenn Frey, and Randy Meisner from the EAGLES guest. Walsh would join the band for their next album, Hotel California.

Happy 30th
KATATONIA’s Dance Of December Souls EP - December 14th, 1993

Happy 13th
MOTÖRHEAD’s The Wörld Is Yours – December 14th, 2010

Happy 13th
SEA OF TREACHERY’s Wonderland – December 14th, 2010
THE DAMNED THINGS’ Ironiclast - December 14th, 2010

Happy 12th
TO/DIE/FOR’s Samsara – December 14th, 2011
PARADOX’s Tales Of The Weird – December 14th, 2012

Happy 5th
VENOM’s Storm The Gates - December 14th, 2018

VOLBEAT’s Let's Boogie! Live from Telia Parken (live album) - December 14th, 2018

(Photo – Joe Kleon)



