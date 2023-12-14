Today In Metal History 🤘 December 14th, 2023 🤘 AC/DC, JOE WALSH, KATATONIA, MOTÖRHEAD, VENOM

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Richard Allen "Dick" Wagner (ALICE COOPER, LOU REED): December 14th, 1942 – July 30th, 2014



HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 74th

Cliff Williams (AC/DC) - December 14th, 1949







Happy 59th

Ronald “Ron” John Jarzombek (WATCHTOWER, SPASTIC INK) - December 14th, 1964

Happy Birthday Mike Munro (MELIAH RAGE) - December 14th





Happy 64th

Carl "C.J." Snare (FIREHOUSE) - December 14th, 1959

Happy 56th

Thim “Tim” Sköld (SHOTGUN MESSIAH, SKOLD, KMFDM, MARILYN MANSON) - December 14, 1966



Happy 50th

Thomas “Tom” Steffen Englund (EVERGREY) - December 14th, 1973





HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 49th

JOE WALSH’s So What - December 14, 1974

JOE WALSH’s third studio album, So What, turns 47 today (December 14, 1974). Don Henley, Glenn Frey, and Randy Meisner from the EAGLES guest. Walsh would join the band for their next album, Hotel California.



Happy 30th

KATATONIA’s Dance Of December Souls EP - December 14th, 1993



Happy 13th

MOTÖRHEAD’s The Wörld Is Yours – December 14th, 2010



Happy 13th

SEA OF TREACHERY’s Wonderland – December 14th, 2010

THE DAMNED THINGS’ Ironiclast - December 14th, 2010

Happy 12th

TO/DIE/FOR’s Samsara – December 14th, 2011

PARADOX’s Tales Of The Weird – December 14th, 2012



Happy 5th

VENOM’s Storm The Gates - December 14th, 2018



VOLBEAT’s Let's Boogie! Live from Telia Parken (live album) - December 14th, 2018

