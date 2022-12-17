Today In Metal History 🤘 December 17th, 2022🤘PAUL RODGERS, THE WILDHEARTS, GRIM REAPER, BRITNY FOX
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Don Van Vliet (CAPTAIN BEEFHEART): January 15th, 1941 – December 17th, 2010
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 73rd
PAUL RODGERS (BAD COMPANY, FREE, QUEEN) - December 17th, 1949
Happy 66th
Mark Simon (GRIM REAPER) - December 17th, 1956
Happy 58th
David "Ginger" Walls (THE WILDHEARTS) - December 17th, 1964
Happy 35th
Mark Heylmun (SUICIDE SILENCE) - December 17th, 1987
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 33rd
BRITNY FOX' Boys In Heat - December 17th, 1989
Happy 12th Birthday
EKTOMORF’s Redemption - December 17th, 2010
SINISTER’s Legacy Of Ashes - December 17th, 2010
TANKARD’s Vo(l)ume 14 - December 17th, 2010
Happy 8th
ANGRA’s Secret Garden – December 17th, 2014
Happy 5th
RUDRA’s Enemy Of Duality – December 17th, 2017
SPECTRE DRAGON’s Time Heeds Mankind At My Well As I Eat Time At My Farewell – December 17th, 2017
Happy 4th
LIONIZE’s Cyber Attackers (EP) – December 17th, 2018