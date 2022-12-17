Today In Metal History 🤘 December 17th, 2022🤘PAUL RODGERS, THE WILDHEARTS, GRIM REAPER, BRITNY FOX

December 17, 2022, 7 hours ago

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Don Van Vliet (CAPTAIN BEEFHEART): January 15th, 1941 – December 17th, 2010


HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 73rd
PAUL RODGERS (BAD COMPANY, FREE, QUEEN) - December 17th, 1949

Happy 66th
Mark Simon (GRIM REAPER) - December 17th, 1956

Happy 58th
David "Ginger" Walls (THE WILDHEARTS) - December 17th, 1964

Happy 35th
Mark Heylmun (SUICIDE SILENCE) - December 17th, 1987


HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 33rd
BRITNY FOX' Boys In Heat - December 17th, 1989

Happy 12th Birthday 
EKTOMORF’s Redemption - December 17th, 2010
SINISTER’s Legacy Of Ashes - December 17th, 2010
TANKARD’s Vo(l)ume 14 - December 17th, 2010

Happy 8th
ANGRA’s Secret Garden – December 17th, 2014

Happy 5th
RUDRA’s Enemy Of Duality – December 17th, 2017
SPECTRE DRAGON’s Time Heeds Mankind At My Well As I Eat Time At My Farewell – December 17th, 2017 

Happy 4th
LIONIZE’s Cyber Attackers (EP) – December 17th, 2018



U.D.O. – “Wilder Life” (AFM)

RICH DAVIS Premieres "Save Your Breath"

