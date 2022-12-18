Today In Metal History 🤘 December 18th, 2022🤘KREATOR, THE ROLLING STONES, ULI JON ROTH, IN THIS MOMENT

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Bryan James "Chas" Chandler (THE ANIMALS, JIMI HENDRIX, SLADE): December 18th, 1938 – July 17th, 1996

R.I.P. Randolpho "Randy" Francisco Castillo (MÖTLEY CRÜE, OZZY OSBOURNE): December 18th, 1950 – March 26th, 2002


HEAVY BIRTHDAYS 

Happy 79th
Keith Richards (THE ROLLING STONES) - December 18th, 1943

Happy 68th
ULI JON ROTH (SCORPIONS, ELECTRIC SUN) - December 18th, 1954

Happy 59th
Greg D'Angelo (WHITE LION) - December 18th, 1963

Happy 55th
Miland "Mille" Petrozza (KREATOR) - December 18th, 1967

Happy 52nd
Roman Glick (JACKYL, BROTHER CANE) - December 18th, 1970

Happy 50th
Raymond Herrera (FEAR FACTORY, BRUJERIA) - December 18th, 1972

Happy 45th
Maria Brink (IN THIS MOMENT) - December 18th, 1977


HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 15th
KISS’ KISSology 3: 1992-2000 - December 18th, 2007

Happy 13th
TANKARD’s Open All Night – Reloaded (DVD) – December 18th, 2009
CORONATUS’ Fabula Magna – December 18th, 2009
HEAVENLY’s Carpe Diem – December 18th, 2009

Happy 7th
BARONESS’ Purple – December 18th, 2015



U.D.O. – “Wilder Life” (AFM)

RICH DAVIS Premieres "Save Your Breath"

