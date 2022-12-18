Today In Metal History 🤘 December 18th, 2022🤘KREATOR, THE ROLLING STONES, ULI JON ROTH, IN THIS MOMENT
December 18, 2022, an hour ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Bryan James "Chas" Chandler (THE ANIMALS, JIMI HENDRIX, SLADE): December 18th, 1938 – July 17th, 1996
R.I.P. Randolpho "Randy" Francisco Castillo (MÖTLEY CRÜE, OZZY OSBOURNE): December 18th, 1950 – March 26th, 2002
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 79th
Keith Richards (THE ROLLING STONES) - December 18th, 1943
Happy 68th
ULI JON ROTH (SCORPIONS, ELECTRIC SUN) - December 18th, 1954
Happy 59th
Greg D'Angelo (WHITE LION) - December 18th, 1963
Happy 55th
Miland "Mille" Petrozza (KREATOR) - December 18th, 1967
Happy 52nd
Roman Glick (JACKYL, BROTHER CANE) - December 18th, 1970
Happy 50th
Raymond Herrera (FEAR FACTORY, BRUJERIA) - December 18th, 1972
Happy 45th
Maria Brink (IN THIS MOMENT) - December 18th, 1977
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 15th
KISS’ KISSology 3: 1992-2000 - December 18th, 2007
Happy 13th
TANKARD’s Open All Night – Reloaded (DVD) – December 18th, 2009
CORONATUS’ Fabula Magna – December 18th, 2009
HEAVENLY’s Carpe Diem – December 18th, 2009
Happy 7th
BARONESS’ Purple – December 18th, 2015