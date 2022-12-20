Today In Metal History 🤘 December 20th, 2022🤘KISS, ALAN PARSON, THE BLACK CROWES, THE ROLLING STONES

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS



Happy 77th

Peter Criss (KISS) - December 20th, 1945





Happy 74th

Alan Parsons (ALAN PARSONS PROJECT, PINK FLOYD, THE BEATLES) - December 20th, 1948

After working on albums like Abbey Road and Dark Side Of The Moon, this legendary producer/musician launched The Alan Parsons Project in 1975.





Happy 56th

Chris Robinson (THE BLACK CROWES) - December 20th, 1966







HEAVY RELEASES



Happy 51st

THE ROLLING STONES’ Hot Rocks 1964-1971 - December 20th, 1971

GEORGE HARRISON & FRIENDS’ The Concert for Bangladesh - December 20th, 1971





Happy 16th

BLINDED COLONY’s Bedtime Prayers - December 20th, 2006