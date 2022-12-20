Today In Metal History 🤘 December 20th, 2022🤘KISS, ALAN PARSON, THE BLACK CROWES, THE ROLLING STONES

December 20, 2022, 53 minutes ago

news rarities kiss alan parsons the black crowes the rolling stones

Today In Metal History 🤘 December 20th, 2022🤘KISS, ALAN PARSON, THE BLACK CROWES, THE ROLLING STONES

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 77th 
Peter Criss (KISS) - December 20th, 1945

Happy 74th
Alan Parsons (ALAN PARSONS PROJECT, PINK FLOYD, THE BEATLES) - December 20th, 1948
After working on albums like Abbey Road and Dark Side Of The Moon, this legendary producer/musician launched The Alan Parsons Project in 1975.

Happy 56th
Chris Robinson (THE BLACK CROWES) - December 20th, 1966


HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 51st
THE ROLLING STONES’ Hot Rocks 1964-1971 - December 20th, 1971
GEORGE HARRISON & FRIENDS’ The Concert for Bangladesh - December 20th, 1971

Happy 16th
BLINDED COLONY’s Bedtime Prayers - December 20th, 2006



Featured Audio

U.D.O. – “Wilder Life” (AFM)

U.D.O. – “Wilder Life” (AFM)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS Premieres "Save Your Breath"

RICH DAVIS Premieres "Save Your Breath"

Latest Reviews