Today In Metal History 🤘 December 20th, 2023🤘KISS, ALAN PARSON, THE BLACK CROWES, THE ROLLING STONES
December 20, 2023, 15 minutes ago
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 78th
Peter Criss (KISS) - December 20th, 1945
Happy 75th
Alan Parsons (ALAN PARSONS PROJECT, PINK FLOYD, THE BEATLES) - December 20th, 1948
After working on albums like Abbey Road and Dark Side Of The Moon, this legendary producer/musician launched The Alan Parsons Project in 1975.
Happy 57th
Chris Robinson (THE BLACK CROWES) - December 20th, 1966
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 52nd
THE ROLLING STONES’ Hot Rocks 1964-1971 - December 20th, 1971
GEORGE HARRISON & FRIENDS’ The Concert for Bangladesh - December 20th, 1971
Happy 16th
BLINDED COLONY’s Bedtime Prayers - December 20th, 2006