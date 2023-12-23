Today In Metal History 🤘 December 23rd, 2023🤘IRON MAIDEN, NASUM, GRAHAM BONNET, SPINAL TAP

HEAVY HISTORY

38 years ago. On December 23rd, 1985, two Judas Priest fans killed themselves after listening to the band’s classic 1978 album, Stained Class album. Raymond Belknap died instantly, and James Vance died in 1988 after lapsing into a coma. In 1990, a judge decided Judas Priest did not place subliminal messages on the album and the song "Better By You, Better Than Me" (a SPOOKY TOOTH cover) in particular.







TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Mieszko Talarczyk (NASUM): December 23rd, 1974 - December 26th, 2004

Late NASUM singer/guitarist Mieszko Talarczyk would’ve turned 49 today (December 23rd, 1974). On December 26th, 2004, he was one the 23,000 victims in what was the world's worst earthquake since 1964 as tsunamis cause destruction across Asia, with the worst hit areas being Sri Lanka, India, Indonesia, Thailand and Maldives. Mieszko and his girlfriend went to Thailand to spend the holidays. His body wasn’t identified until Thursday, February 17, 2005.







HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 80th Derek Albion Smalls (real name Harry Shearer; SPINAL TAP) - December 23rd, 1943





Happy 76th

Graham Bonnet (ALCATRAZZ, MSG, RAINBOW, IMPELLITTERI)- December 23rd, 1947





Happy 74th

“Adrian” Robert Steven Belew (KING CRIMSON) - December 23rd, 1949

Happy 67th

David Michael Murray (IRON MAIDEN) - December 23rd, 1956 (photo credit: Mats Andersson)







HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 14th

HEATHEN’s The Evolution Of Chaos - December 23rd, 2009

HELLOWEEN’s Unarmed - Best Of 25th Anniversary - December 23rd, 2009



