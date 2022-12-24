Today In Metal History 🤘 December 24th, 2022🤘MOTÖRHEAD, HELIX, ANTHRAX, RAZOR, ENSLAVED
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Ian “Lemmy” Kilmister (MOTÖRHEAD, HAWKWIND) - December 24th, 1945 - December 28th 2015
R.I.P. Munetaka Higuchi (LOUDNESS) - December 24th, 1958 - November 30th, 2008
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Jan Akkerman (FOCUS) - December 24th, 1946
Brent "The Doctor" Doerner (HELIX) - December 24th
Neil Scott Turbin (ANTHRAX) - December 24th, 1963
Mike Campagnolo (RAZOR) - December 24th, 1964
Darren Leigh Wharton (THIN LIZZY, DARE) - December 24th, 1962
Grutle Kjellson (ENSLAVED) - December 24th, 1973
HEAVY RELEASES
PAPA ROACH - 20/20 - December 24th, 2020
LACRIMOSA - Leidenschaft - December 24, 2021