Today In Metal History 🤘 December 24th, 2022🤘MOTÖRHEAD, HELIX, ANTHRAX, RAZOR, ENSLAVED

December 24, 2022, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities motorhead focus helix thin lizzy enslaved loudness

Today In Metal History 🤘 December 24th, 2022🤘MOTÖRHEAD, HELIX, ANTHRAX, RAZOR, ENSLAVED

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Ian “Lemmy” Kilmister (MOTÖRHEAD, HAWKWIND) - December 24th, 1945 - December 28th 2015

For our 100th issue in 2006, Lemmy and his assistant made us a cake to celebrate! We still have copies if you are interested. Email us here: bwbk@bravewords.com. Above are a couple of out-take photos from the cake-making session. Thanks Chip Ruggieri. 

R.I.P. Munetaka Higuchi (LOUDNESS) - December 24th, 1958 - November 30th, 2008 



HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 76th
Jan Akkerman (FOCUS) - December 24th, 1946

Happy 
Brent "The Doctor" Doerner (HELIX) - December 24th

Happy 59th
Neil Scott Turbin (ANTHRAX) - December 24th, 1963

Happy 58th 
Mike Campagnolo (RAZOR) - December 24th, 1964

Happy 60th
Darren Leigh Wharton (THIN LIZZY, DARE) - December 24th, 1962

Happy 49th 
Grutle Kjellson (ENSLAVED) - December 24th, 1973

 

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 2nd
PAPA ROACH - 20/20 - December 24th, 2020

Happy 1st
LACRIMOSA - Leidenschaft - December 24, 2021

 



Featured Audio

U.D.O. – “Wilder Life” (AFM)

U.D.O. – “Wilder Life” (AFM)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS Premieres "Save Your Breath"

RICH DAVIS Premieres "Save Your Breath"

Latest Reviews