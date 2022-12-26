Today In Metal History 🤘 December 26th, 2022🤘METALLICA, SAXON, BLACK VEIL BRIDES, KREATOR
December 26, 2022, 57 minutes ago
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 71st
Paul Anthony Quinn (SAXON) - December 26th, 1951
Happy 60th
James Kottak (SCORPIONS, KINGDOM COME, KOTTAK) - December 26th, 1962
Happy 59th
Lars Ulrich (METALLICA) - December 26th, 1963
Happy 56th
Jay “J” Noel Yuenger (WHITE ZOMBIE) - December 26th, 1966
Happy 32nd
Andrew Dennis "Andy" Biersack (BLACK VEIL BRIDES) - December 26th, 1990
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 22nd
KREATOR’s Past Life Trauma (1985–1992) - December 26th, 2000
Happy 11th
FUCK THE FACTS’ 10 Fucking Years – December 26th, 2011
Happy 3rd
THE ACACIA STRAIN - It Comes in Waves - December 26th, 2019