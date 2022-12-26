Today In Metal History 🤘 December 26th, 2022🤘METALLICA, SAXON, BLACK VEIL BRIDES, KREATOR

December 26, 2022

Today In Metal History 🤘 December 26th, 2022🤘METALLICA, SAXON, BLACK VEIL BRIDES, KREATOR

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 71st 
Paul Anthony Quinn (SAXON) - December 26th, 1951

Happy 60th 
James Kottak (SCORPIONS, KINGDOM COME, KOTTAK) - December 26th, 1962

Happy 59th 
Lars Ulrich (METALLICA) - December 26th, 1963

Happy 56th 
Jay “J” Noel Yuenger (WHITE ZOMBIE) - December 26th, 1966 

Happy 32nd
Andrew Dennis "Andy" Biersack (BLACK VEIL BRIDES) - December 26th, 1990

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 22nd 
KREATOR’s Past Life Trauma (1985–1992) - December 26th, 2000

Happy 11th 
FUCK THE FACTS’ 10 Fucking Years – December 26th, 2011

Happy 3rd
THE ACACIA STRAIN - It Comes in Waves - December 26th, 2019



