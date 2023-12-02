Today In Metal History 🤘 December 2nd, 2023🤘 DEF LEPPARD, LED ZEPPELIN, HANOI ROCKS, AC/DC, BON JOVI
December 2, 2023, an hour ago
HEAVY HISTORY
11 years ago today (December 2nd, 2012), LED ZEPPELIN were recognized by US President Barack Obama at the Kennedy Center Honors for their significant contributions to American culture and arts.
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Nicholas "Razzle" Dingley (HANOI ROCKS): December 2nd 1960 - December 8th, 1984 (aged 24)
HANOI ROCKS drummer Nicholas "Razzle" Dingley would’ve turned 63 today (December 2nd, 1960). He was only 24 when he was killed in a car crash with Vince Neil drunk behind the wheel on December 8th, 1984.
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 63rd
Rick Savage (DEF LEPPARD) - December 2nd, 1960
Happy 49th
Nisse Karlen (SACRAMENTUM) - December 2nd, 1974
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 32nd
BON JOVI’s - Hard & Hot (Best Of Bon Jovi) - December 2nd, 1991
Happy 9th
AC/DC’s Rock Or Bust - December 2nd, 2014
Happy 12th
DARK SUNS’ Orange - December 2nd, 2011
Happy 7th
ENUFF Z’NUFF’s Clowns Lounge - December 2nd, 2016