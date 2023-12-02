Today In Metal History 🤘 December 2nd, 2023🤘 DEF LEPPARD, LED ZEPPELIN, HANOI ROCKS, AC/DC, BON JOVI

December 2, 2023, an hour ago

news rarities def leppard hanoi rocks ac/dc bon jovi

Today In Metal History 🤘 December 2nd, 2023🤘 DEF LEPPARD, LED ZEPPELIN, HANOI ROCKS, AC/DC, BON JOVI

HEAVY HISTORY

11 years ago today (December 2nd, 2012), LED ZEPPELIN were recognized by US President Barack Obama at the Kennedy Center Honors for their significant contributions to American culture and arts.



TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Nicholas "Razzle" Dingley (HANOI ROCKS): December 2nd 1960 - December 8th, 1984 (aged 24)
HANOI ROCKS drummer Nicholas "Razzle" Dingley would’ve turned 63 today (December 2nd, 1960). He was only 24 when he was killed in a car crash with Vince Neil drunk behind the wheel on December 8th, 1984.

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS 

Happy 63rd
Rick Savage (DEF LEPPARD) - December 2nd, 1960

Happy 49th 
Nisse Karlen (SACRAMENTUM) - December 2nd, 1974


HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 32nd
BON JOVI’s - Hard & Hot (Best Of Bon Jovi) - December 2nd, 1991

Happy 9th 
AC/DC’s Rock Or Bust - December 2nd, 2014

Happy 12th
DARK SUNS’ Orange - December 2nd, 2011

Happy 7th
ENUFF Z’NUFF’s Clowns Lounge - December 2nd, 2016



Featured Video

HYPERIA - "The Serpent's Cycle"

HYPERIA - "The Serpent's Cycle"

Latest Reviews