Today In Metal History 🤘 December 2nd, 2023🤘 DEF LEPPARD, LED ZEPPELIN, HANOI ROCKS, AC/DC, BON JOVI

HEAVY HISTORY



11 years ago today (December 2nd, 2012), LED ZEPPELIN were recognized by US President Barack Obama at the Kennedy Center Honors for their significant contributions to American culture and arts.







TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Nicholas "Razzle" Dingley (HANOI ROCKS): December 2nd 1960 - December 8th, 1984 (aged 24)

HANOI ROCKS drummer Nicholas "Razzle" Dingley would’ve turned 63 today (December 2nd, 1960). He was only 24 when he was killed in a car crash with Vince Neil drunk behind the wheel on December 8th, 1984.





HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 63rd

Rick Savage (DEF LEPPARD) - December 2nd, 1960





Happy 49th

Nisse Karlen (SACRAMENTUM) - December 2nd, 1974



HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 32nd

BON JOVI’s - Hard & Hot (Best Of Bon Jovi) - December 2nd, 1991





Happy 9th

AC/DC’s Rock Or Bust - December 2nd, 2014





Happy 12th

DARK SUNS’ Orange - December 2nd, 2011

Happy 7th

ENUFF Z’NUFF’s Clowns Lounge - December 2nd, 2016