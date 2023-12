Today In Metal History 🤘 December 31st, 2023 🤘 SEAN KELLY, AC/DC, AEROSMITH, ANTHRAX

HEAVY HISTORY



50 years ago today (December 31st, 1973), AC/DC played their very first live gig at Chequers Nightclub in Sydney, Australia.



HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 72nd

Thomas “Tom” William Hamilton (AEROSMITH) - December 31st, 1951





Happy 60th

Scott Ian (ANTHRAX) - December 31st, 1963





Happy 51st

Sean Kelly (LEE AARON, CONEY HATCH, CRASH KELLY, GILBY CLARKE) - December 31st, 1972





HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 13th

HELRUNAR’s Sol - December 31st, 2010

Happy 9th

HOLY BLOOD’s Day Of Vengeance - December 31st, 2014