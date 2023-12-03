Today In Metal History 🤘 December 3rd, 2023🤘OZZY OSBOURNE, SLAYER, THE BEATLES, THE WHO
December 3, 2023, 2 hours ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Duane Roland (MOLLY HATCHET) - December 3rd, 1953 - June 19th, 2006
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 75th
OZZY OSBOURNE (BLACK SABBATH) - December 3rd, 1948 (photo credit above: Mike Bax)
Happy 74th
Mickey Thomas (JEFFERSON STARSHIP, STARSHIP) - December 3rd, 1949
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 58th
THE BEATLES’ Rubber Soul - December 3rd, 1965
Happy 58th
THE WHO’s My Generation - December 3rd, 1965
Happy 52nd
THE ELECTRIC LIGHT ORCHESTRA’s Electric Light Orchestra - December 3rd, 1971
Happy 40th
SLAYER's Show No Mercy - December 3rd, 1983
Happy 40th
SLADE’s The Amazing Kamikaze Syndrome
39 years ago today (December 3rd, 1983) SLADE releases their 11th studio album, The Amazing Kamikaze Syndrome. Cuz of the success of the QUIET RIOT cover of ”Cum On Feel The Noize” earlier that year (March 11th), CBS releases the same Slade album in North America the following March calling it Keep Your Hands Off My Power Supply, powered by the great tunes ”Run Runaway" and "My Oh My”.
Happy 14th
MASTER’S HAMMER’s Mantras – December 3rd, 2009
Happy 13th
SEVENTH WONDER’s The Great Escape – December 3rd, 2010
THEATRES DES VAMPIRES’ Moonlight Waltz – December 3rd, 2010