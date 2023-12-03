Today In Metal History 🤘 December 3rd, 2023🤘OZZY OSBOURNE, SLAYER, THE BEATLES, THE WHO

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Duane Roland (MOLLY HATCHET) - December 3rd, 1953 - June 19th, 2006



HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 75th

OZZY OSBOURNE (BLACK SABBATH) - December 3rd, 1948 (photo credit above: Mike Bax)



Happy 74th

Mickey Thomas (JEFFERSON STARSHIP, STARSHIP) - December 3rd, 1949







HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 58th

THE BEATLES’ Rubber Soul - December 3rd, 1965





Happy 58th

THE WHO’s My Generation - December 3rd, 1965





Happy 52nd

THE ELECTRIC LIGHT ORCHESTRA’s Electric Light Orchestra - December 3rd, 1971



Happy 40th

SLAYER's Show No Mercy - December 3rd, 1983







Happy 40th



SLADE’s The Amazing Kamikaze Syndrome

39 years ago today (December 3rd, 1983) SLADE releases their 11th studio album, The Amazing Kamikaze Syndrome. Cuz of the success of the QUIET RIOT cover of ”Cum On Feel The Noize” earlier that year (March 11th), CBS releases the same Slade album in North America the following March calling it Keep Your Hands Off My Power Supply, powered by the great tunes ”Run Runaway" and "My Oh My”.

Happy 14th

MASTER’S HAMMER’s Mantras – December 3rd, 2009

Happy 13th

SEVENTH WONDER’s The Great Escape – December 3rd, 2010

THEATRES DES VAMPIRES’ Moonlight Waltz – December 3rd, 2010