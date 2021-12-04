Today In Metal History 🤘 December 4th, 2021🤘DEEP PURPLE, LED ZEPPELIN, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, SCORPIONS, WISHBONE ASH
December 4, 2021, 9 hours ago
HEAVY HISTORY
50 years ago today (December 4th, 1971) the Casino Montreux (Casino Barrière de Montreux) in Montreux, Switzerland 🔥 had a fire during the FRANK ZAPPA AND THE MOTHERS OF INVENTION concert and DEEP PURPLE watched and wrote a song about it. It was called “Smoke On The Water”. DEEP PURPLE still recorded Machine Head there using the Rolling Stones Mobile Studio, while the casino complex closed down for its annual winter renovations.
(Photos above courtesy of Casino Barriere Montreux.)
41 years ago today (December 4th, 1980), LED ZEPPELIN disbanded.
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Thomas Richard "Tommy" Bolin (DEEP PURPLE, JAMES GANG, ZEPHYR): August 1st, 1951 – December 4th, 1976 (25)
R.I.P. FRANK Vincent ZAPPA: December 21st, 1940 – December 4th, 1993 (52)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 70th
Gary Rossington (LYNYRD SKYNYRD) - December 4th, 1951
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 51st
WISHBONE ASH’s Wishbone Ash - December 4th, 1970
Happy 44th
SCORPIONS's Taken By Force - December 4th, 1977
Happy 9th
ARSIS’ Lepers Caress (EP) – December 4th, 2012
DOUBLE DRAGON’s Sons Of Asena – December 4th, 2012
Happy 6th
CORONATUS’ Rabem im Herz - December 4th, 2015
SUNN O)))’s Kannon - December 4th, 2015
Happy 1st
DEAFHEAVEN’s 10 Years Gone (live album) - December 4th, 2020
GAMA BOMB’s Sea Savage - December 4th, 2020
HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD’s New Empire, Vol. 2 - December 4th, 2020
IRON MASK’s Master of Masters - December 4th, 2020
IRON SAVIOR’s Skycrest - December 4th, 2020
PERSUADER’s Necromancy - December 4th, 2020
SOILWORK’s A Whisp of the Atlantic (EP) - December 4th, 2020