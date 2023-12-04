Today In Metal History 🤘 December 4th, 2023🤘DEEP PURPLE, LED ZEPPELIN, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, SCORPIONS, WISHBONE ASH

HEAVY HISTORY

52 years ago today (December 4th, 1971) the Casino Montreux (Casino Barrière de Montreux) in Montreux, Switzerland 🔥 had a fire during the FRANK ZAPPA AND THE MOTHERS OF INVENTION concert and DEEP PURPLE watched and wrote a song about it. It was called “Smoke On The Water”. DEEP PURPLE still recorded Machine Head there using the Rolling Stones Mobile Studio, while the casino complex closed down for its annual winter renovations.



(Photos above courtesy of Casino Barriere Montreux.)

43 years ago today (December 4th, 1980), LED ZEPPELIN disbanded.





TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Thomas Richard "Tommy" Bolin (DEEP PURPLE, JAMES GANG, ZEPHYR): August 1st, 1951 – December 4th, 1976 (aged 25)

R.I.P. FRANK Vincent ZAPPA: December 21st, 1940 – December 4th, 1993 (aged 52)



R.I.P. Gary Robert Rossington ((LYNYRD SKYNYRD): December 4, 1951 – March 5, 2023 (aged 71)

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 53rd

WISHBONE ASH’s Wishbone Ash - December 4th, 1970

Happy 46th

SCORPIONS's Taken By Force - December 4th, 1977



Happy 11th

ARSIS’ Lepers Caress – December 4th, 2012

DOUBLE DRAGON’s Sons Of Asena – December 4th, 2012

Happy 8th

CORONATUS’ Rabem im Herz - December 4th, 2015

SUNN O)))’s Kannon - December 4th, 2015



Happy 3rd

DEAFHEAVEN’s 10 Years Gone - December 4th, 2020

GAMA BOMB’s Sea Savage - December 4th, 2020

HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD’s New Empire, Vol. 2 - December 4th, 2020

IRON MASK’s Master of Masters - December 4th, 2020



IRON SAVIOR’s Skycrest - December 4th, 2020

PERSUADER’s Necromancy - December 4th, 2020

SOILWORK’s A Whisp of the Atlantic - December 4th, 2020