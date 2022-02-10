Today In Metal History 🤘 February 10th, 2022 🤘CLIFF BURTON, VAN HALEN, JUDAS PRIEST, DAMAGEPLAN, PROBOT

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Clifford Lee "Cliff" Burton (METALLICA) - February 10th, 1962 – September 27th, 1986





HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 43rd

VAN HALEN's Van Halen - February 10th, 1978







JUDAS PRIEST's Stained Class - February 10th, 1978



Happy 25th

YNGWIE MALMSTEEN’s Facing The Animal - February 10th, 1997



Happy 18th

DAMAGEPLAN's New Found Power - February 10th, 2004



PROBOT's Probot - February 10th, 2004

Happy 13th

LUNA MORTIS’ The Absence - February 10th, 2009

Happy 11th

THE ETERNAL’s Under A New Sun – February 10th, 2011

Happy 10th

ELUVEITIE’s Helvetios – February 10th, 2012



GOATWHORE’s Blood For The Master – February 10th, 2012

DUNDERBEIST’s Black Arts & Crooked Tails – February 10th, 2012

ENGEL’s Songs For The Dead (EP) – February 10th, 2012

Happy 7th

MELECHESH’s Enki – February 10th, 2015

Happy 5th

DEIVOS' Endemic Divine - February 10th, 2017

FIRST BLOOD's Rules - February 10th, 2017

MORS PRINCIPIUM EST's Embers of a Dying World - February 10th, 2017

MUTINY WITHIN's Origins - February 10th, 2017

NIGINGR's The High Heat Licks Against Heaven - February 10th, 2017

OVERKILL's The Grinding Wheel - February 10th, 2017



THUNDER's Rip It Up - February 10th, 2017