Today In Metal History 🤘 February 15th, 2023 🤘JAKE E. LEE, DEEP PURPLE, RUSH, JIMMY PAGE, ELUVEITIE, DEICIDE
February 15, 2023, 8 minutes ago
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 79th
Michael Charles "Mick" Avory (KINKS) - February 15th, 1944
Happy 66th
Jakey Lou Williams (Jake E. Lee) (RED DRAGON CARTEL, OZZY OSBOURNE, BADLANDS) - February 15th, 1957
Happy 58th
Dirk Schlächter (GAMMA RAY) - February 15th, 1965
Happy 46th
Brooks Wackerman (SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, BAD RELIGION, GLENN TIPTON, BAD4GOOD) - February 15th, 1977
Happy 33rd
Margarita Monet (EDGE OF PARADISE) - February 15th, 1990
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 49th
DEEP PURPLE's Burn - February 15th, 1974
SLADE’s Old New Borrowed and Blue - February 15th, 1974
Happy 48th
RUSH's Fly By Night - February 15th, 1975
Happy 41st
JIMMY PAGE’s Death Wish II - February 15th, 1982
Happy 29th
VARGA’s Prototype: February 15th, 1994
Happy 17th
ENSIFERUM’s Dragonheads - February 15th, 2006
Happy 15th
ELUVEITIE’s Slania - February 15th, 2008
Happy 12th
DEICIDE’s To Hell With God - February 15th, 2011
DR. ACULA’s Slander - February 15th, 2011
EMMURE’s Speaker Of The Dead - February 15th, 2011
THE FAMINE’s The Architects Of Guilt - February 15th, 2011
IMPIETY’s Worshippers Of The Seventh Tyranny / Advent Of… - February 15th, 2011
NEURAXIS’s Asylon - February 15th, 2011
ORCHID’s Capricorn - February 15th, 2011
RALF SCHEEPERS’ Scheepers - February 15th, 2011
SVARTSYN’s Wrath Upon The Earth - February 15th, 2011
Happy 10th
SUFFOCATION’s Pinnacle Of Bedlam - February 15th, 2013
MISERY INDEX's Live In Munich - February 15th, 2013
Happy 4th
AVANTASIA’s Moonglow – February 15th, 2019
ROTTING CHRIST’s The Heretics – February 15th, 2019
BORN FROM PAIN’s True Love – February 15th, 2019