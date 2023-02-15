Today In Metal History 🤘 February 15th, 2023 🤘JAKE E. LEE, DEEP PURPLE, RUSH, JIMMY PAGE, ELUVEITIE, DEICIDE

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS



Happy 79th

Michael Charles "Mick" Avory (KINKS) - February 15th, 1944



Happy 66th

Jakey Lou Williams (Jake E. Lee) (RED DRAGON CARTEL, OZZY OSBOURNE, BADLANDS) - February 15th, 1957







Happy 58th

Dirk Schlächter (GAMMA RAY) - February 15th, 1965



Happy 46th

Brooks Wackerman (SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, BAD RELIGION, GLENN TIPTON, BAD4GOOD) - February 15th, 1977



Happy 33rd

Margarita Monet (EDGE OF PARADISE) - February 15th, 1990







HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 49th

DEEP PURPLE's Burn - February 15th, 1974

SLADE’s Old New Borrowed and Blue - February 15th, 1974







Happy 48th

RUSH's Fly By Night - February 15th, 1975





Happy 41st

JIMMY PAGE’s Death Wish II - February 15th, 1982



Happy 29th

VARGA’s Prototype: February 15th, 1994





Happy 17th

ENSIFERUM’s Dragonheads - February 15th, 2006



Happy 15th

ELUVEITIE’s Slania - February 15th, 2008



Happy 12th

DEICIDE’s To Hell With God - February 15th, 2011

DR. ACULA’s Slander - February 15th, 2011

EMMURE’s Speaker Of The Dead - February 15th, 2011

THE FAMINE’s The Architects Of Guilt - February 15th, 2011

IMPIETY’s Worshippers Of The Seventh Tyranny / Advent Of… - February 15th, 2011

NEURAXIS’s Asylon - February 15th, 2011

ORCHID’s Capricorn - February 15th, 2011

RALF SCHEEPERS’ Scheepers - February 15th, 2011

SVARTSYN’s Wrath Upon The Earth - February 15th, 2011

Happy 10th

SUFFOCATION’s Pinnacle Of Bedlam - February 15th, 2013

MISERY INDEX's Live In Munich - February 15th, 2013

Happy 4th

AVANTASIA’s Moonglow – February 15th, 2019

ROTTING CHRIST’s The Heretics – February 15th, 2019

BORN FROM PAIN’s True Love – February 15th, 2019



