Today In Metal History 🤘 February 20th, 2023 🤘SEPULTURA, EUROPE, SCORPIONS, GREAT WHITE, IN FLAMES
February 20, 2023, an hour ago
HEAVY HISTORY
20 years ago today (February 20th, 2003), GREAT WHITE played The Station nightclub in West Warwick, Rhode Island. A pyrotechnics fire started on stage and within a few minutes 100 people were killed and 230 were injured. Guitarist Ty Longley died in the tragic blaze.
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Kurt Donald Cobain (NIRVANA) - February 20th, 1967 – April 5th, 1994
R.I.P. Ty Longley (GREAT WHITE): September 4th, 1971 – February 20th, 2003
R.I.P. Walter Carl Becker (STEELY DAN): February 20, 1950 – September 3, 2017
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 68th
Jon Brant (CHEAP TRICK) February 20th, 1955
Happy 63rd
Kee Marcello (EUROPE) - February 20th, 1960
Happy 56th
Paweł Maciwoda (SCORPIONS) - February 20th, 1967
Happy 55th
Terry Ilous (GREAT WHITE, XYZ) - February 20, 1968
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 27th
SEPULTURA's Roots - February 20th, 1996
IN FLAMES' The Jester Race - February 20th, 1996
Happy 17th
DISMEMBER’s The God That Never Was - February 20th, 2006
RAUNCHY’s Death Pop Romance - February 20th, 2006
Happy 16th
ABORTED’s Slaughter & Apparatus: A Methodical Overture - February 20th, 2007
BENEATH THE MASSACRE's Mechanics of Dysfunction - February 20th, 2007
NOVEMBERS DOOM's The Novella Reservoir - February 20th, 2007
Happy 14th
HAMMERFALL’s No Sacrifice, No Victory - February 20th, 2009
SUIDAKRA's Crogacht - February 20th, 2009
Happy 8th
BLACK STAR RIDERS's The Killer Instinct - February 20th, 2015
SCORPIONS’ Return To Forever – February 20th, 2015
SVARTSOT's Vaeldet - February 20th, 2015
Happy 10th
AUTOPSY's All Tomorrow’s Funerals - February 20th, 2012