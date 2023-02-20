Today In Metal History 🤘 February 20th, 2023 🤘SEPULTURA, EUROPE, SCORPIONS, GREAT WHITE, IN FLAMES

HEAVY HISTORY



20 years ago today (February 20th, 2003), GREAT WHITE played The Station nightclub in West Warwick, Rhode Island. A pyrotechnics fire started on stage and within a few minutes 100 people were killed and 230 were injured. Guitarist Ty Longley died in the tragic blaze.







TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Kurt Donald Cobain (NIRVANA) - February 20th, 1967 – April 5th, 1994







R.I.P. Ty Longley (GREAT WHITE): September 4th, 1971 – February 20th, 2003

R.I.P. Walter Carl Becker (STEELY DAN): February 20, 1950 – September 3, 2017



HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 68th

Jon Brant (CHEAP TRICK) February 20th, 1955



Happy 63rd

Kee Marcello (EUROPE) - February 20th, 1960



Happy 56th

Paweł Maciwoda (SCORPIONS) - February 20th, 1967



Happy 55th

Terry Ilous (GREAT WHITE, XYZ) - February 20, 1968





HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 27th

SEPULTURA's Roots - February 20th, 1996

IN FLAMES' The Jester Race - February 20th, 1996





Happy 17th

DISMEMBER’s The God That Never Was - February 20th, 2006

RAUNCHY’s Death Pop Romance - February 20th, 2006



Happy 16th

ABORTED’s Slaughter & Apparatus: A Methodical Overture - February 20th, 2007

BENEATH THE MASSACRE's Mechanics of Dysfunction - February 20th, 2007

NOVEMBERS DOOM's The Novella Reservoir - February 20th, 2007



Happy 14th

HAMMERFALL’s No Sacrifice, No Victory - February 20th, 2009

SUIDAKRA's Crogacht - February 20th, 2009







Happy 8th

BLACK STAR RIDERS's The Killer Instinct - February 20th, 2015

SCORPIONS’ Return To Forever – February 20th, 2015

SVARTSOT's Vaeldet - February 20th, 2015





Happy 10th

AUTOPSY's All Tomorrow’s Funerals - February 20th, 2012