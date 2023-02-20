Today In Metal History 🤘 February 20th, 2023 🤘SEPULTURA, EUROPE, SCORPIONS, GREAT WHITE, IN FLAMES

February 20, 2023, an hour ago

HEAVY HISTORY

20 years ago today (February 20th, 2003), GREAT WHITE played The Station nightclub in West Warwick, Rhode Island. A pyrotechnics fire started on stage and within a few minutes 100 people were killed and 230 were injured. Guitarist Ty Longley died in the tragic blaze. 



TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Kurt Donald Cobain (NIRVANA) - February 20th, 1967 – April 5th, 1994


 
R.I.P. Ty Longley (GREAT WHITE): September 4th, 1971 – February 20th, 2003

R.I.P. Walter Carl Becker (STEELY DAN): February 20, 1950 – September 3, 2017

 
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 68th  
Jon Brant (CHEAP TRICK) February 20th, 1955 
 
Happy 63rd
Kee Marcello (EUROPE) - February 20th, 1960
 
Happy 56th  
Paweł Maciwoda (SCORPIONS) - February 20th, 1967 
 
Happy 55th  
Terry Ilous (GREAT WHITE, XYZ) - February 20, 1968

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 27th  
SEPULTURA's Roots - February 20th, 1996
IN FLAMES' The Jester Race - February 20th, 1996

Happy 17th  
DISMEMBER’s The God That Never Was - February 20th, 2006 
RAUNCHY’s Death Pop Romance - February 20th, 2006
 
Happy 16th  
ABORTED’s Slaughter & Apparatus: A Methodical Overture - February 20th, 2007
BENEATH THE MASSACRE's Mechanics of Dysfunction - February 20th, 2007
NOVEMBERS DOOM's The Novella Reservoir - February 20th, 2007 
 
Happy 14th  
HAMMERFALL’s No Sacrifice, No Victory - February 20th, 2009
SUIDAKRA's Crogacht - February 20th, 2009


 
Happy 8th  
BLACK STAR RIDERS's The Killer Instinct - February 20th, 2015
SCORPIONS’ Return To Forever – February 20th, 2015
SVARTSOT's Vaeldet - February 20th, 2015

Happy 10th  
AUTOPSY's All Tomorrow’s Funerals - February 20th, 2012



Latest Reviews