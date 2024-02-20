Today In Metal History 🤘 February 20th, 2024 🤘SEPULTURA, EUROPE, SCORPIONS, GREAT WHITE, IN FLAMES
February 20, 2024, 15 minutes ago
HEAVY HISTORY
21 years ago today (February 20th, 2003), GREAT WHITE played The Station nightclub in West Warwick, Rhode Island. A pyrotechnics fire started on stage and within a few minutes 100 people were killed and 230 were injured. Guitarist Ty Longley died in the tragic blaze.
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Kurt Donald Cobain (NIRVANA) - February 20th, 1967 – April 5th, 1994 (aged 27)
R.I.P. Ty Longley (GREAT WHITE): September 4th, 1971 – February 20th, 2003 (aged 31)
R.I.P. Walter Carl Becker (STEELY DAN): February 20, 1950 – September 3, 2017 (aged 67)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 69th
Jon Brant (CHEAP TRICK) February 20th, 1955
Happy 64th
Kee Marcello (EUROPE) - February 20th, 1960
Happy 57th
Paweł Maciwoda (SCORPIONS) - February 20th, 1967
Happy 56th
Terry Ilous (GREAT WHITE, XYZ) - February 20, 1968
Happy 53rd
Andy B Franck (BRAINSTORM) - February 20th, 1971
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 28th
SEPULTURA's Roots - February 20th, 1996
IN FLAMES' The Jester Race - February 20th, 1996
Happy 18th
DISMEMBER’s The God That Never Was - February 20th, 2006
RAUNCHY’s Death Pop Romance - February 20th, 2006
Happy 17th
ABORTED’s Slaughter & Apparatus: A Methodical Overture - February 20th, 2007
BENEATH THE MASSACRE's Mechanics of Dysfunction - February 20th, 2007
NOVEMBERS DOOM's The Novella Reservoir - February 20th, 2007
Happy 15th
HAMMERFALL’s No Sacrifice, No Victory - February 20th, 2009
SUIDAKRA's Crogacht - February 20th, 2009
Happy 9th
BLACK STAR RIDERS's The Killer Instinct - February 20th, 2015
SCORPIONS’ Return To Forever – February 20th, 2015
SVARTSOT's Vaeldet - February 20th, 2015
Happy 12th
AUTOPSY's All Tomorrow’s Funerals - February 20th, 2012