Today In Metal History 🤘 February 22nd, 2023 🤘 OZZY OSBOURNE, LOUDNESS, JOURNEY, DAMN YANKEES, SACRED REICH

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 62nd

Akira Takasaki (LOUDNESS) - February 22nd, 1961





Happy 65th

Dave Spitz (BLACK SABBATH, GREAT WHITE) - February 22nd, 1958







Happy 55th

Glen Alvelais (TESTAMENT, FORBIDDEN) - February 22nd, 1968



Happy 41st

Jon Howard (IMONOLITH, THREAT SIGNAL) - February 22nd, 1982



HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 54th

TEN YEARS AFTER’s Stonedhenge - February 22nd, 1969



Happy 40th

STYX’ Kilroy Was Here (February 22, 1983)





Happy 37th

OZZY OSBOURNE's The Ultimate Sin - February 22nd, 1986





Happy 33rd

DAMN YANKEES’ Damn Yankees - February 22nd, 1990





Happy 30th

SACRED REICH's Independent - February 22nd, 1993

Happy 24th

IMMORTAL's At The Heart Of Winter - February 22nd, 1999

DARKANE’s Rusted Angel - February 22nd, 1999





Happy 17th

KALMAH’s The Black Waltz - February 22nd, 2006

Happy 16th Birthday

STEEL ATTACK’s Carpe DiEnd - February 22nd, 2007

STORMWARRIOR’s Heading Northe - February 22nd, 2007

Happy 15th Birthday

EXCITER’s Thrash Speed Burn - February 22nd, 2008

RAGE’s Carved in Stone - February 22nd, 2008

UNHEILIG’s Puppenspiel’- February 22nd, 2008

NORTT’s Galgenfrist - February 22nd, 2008





Happy 12th Birthday

DARKEST HOUR’s The Human Romance - February 22nd, 2011

DEVILDRIVER’s Beast - February 22nd, 2011

EARTH’s Angels Of Darkness, Demons Of Light - February 22nd, 2011

EVERGREEN’s Glorious Collision - February 22nd, 2011

RAVENS CREED’s Nestless And Wild - February 22nd, 2011

Happy 11th

HYPNO5E’s Acid Mist Tomorrow - February 22nd, 2012

XANDRIA’s Neverworld’s End - February 22nd, 2012

Happy 10th

STRATOVARIUS’ Nemesis - February 22nd, 2013

ARKONA’s Decade Of Glory - February 22nd, 2013

ETERNAL TEARS OF SORROW’s Saivon Lapsi - February 22nd, 2013

LORD’s Digital Lies - February 22nd, 2013

LOST SOUL’s Genesis XX: Years Of Chaoz - February 22nd, 2013

W.E.T.’s Rise Up - February 22nd, 2013

Happy 4th

ATTILA - Villain - February 22nd, 2019

CANDLEMASS’ The Door To Doom – February 22nd, 2019

DELAIN - Hunter's Moon - February 22nd, 2019

DREAM THEATER - Distance over Time - February 22nd, 2019

IMPERIA - Flames of Eternity - February 22nd, 2019

LAST IN LINE - II - February 22nd, 2019

THE MOTH GATHERER - Esoteric Oppression - February 22nd, 2019

OPPROBRIUM - The Fallen Entities - February 22nd, 2019

OVERKILL - The Wings of War - February 22nd, 2019

RHAPSODY OF FIRE - The Eighth Mountain - February 22nd, 2019

ROCK GODDESS - This Time - February 22nd, 2019

TORA TORA - Bastards of Beale - February 22nd, 2019



