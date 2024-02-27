Today In Metal History 🤘 February 27th, 2024 🤘 IRON MAIDEN, JOURNEY, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, ​BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, ANTHRAX

February 27, 2024, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities iron maiden journey lynyrd skynyrd unleashed opeth racer x darkthrone napalm death

Today In Metal History 🤘 February 27th, 2024 🤘 IRON MAIDEN, JOURNEY, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, ​BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, ANTHRAX

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 67th  
Adrian Smith (IRON MAIDEN, BRUCE DICKINSON) - February 27th, 1957

Happy 70th  
Neal Schon (JOURNEY, SANTANA, HSAS) - February 27th, 1954

Happy 65th  
John Roy "Johnny" Van Zant (LYNYRD SKYNYRD) - February 27th, 1959

Happy 60th  
Jed Simon (SCAR THE MARTYR, STRAPPING YOUNG LAD, ZIMMERS HOLE) - February 27th, 1964
 

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 49th  
BLUE ÖYSTER CULT’S On Your Feet Or On Your Knees - February 27, 1975


Happy 40th
QUEEN’s The Works - February 27th, 1984

Happy 39th
ANTHRAX’ Armed and Dangerous (February 27th, 1985)

Happy 29th  
BRUCE DICKINSON’S Alive In Studio A / Alive At The Marquee Club - February 27, 1995
UNLEASHED's Victory - February 27th, 1995

Happy 28th
FU MANCHU's In Search Of... - February 27th, 1996

Happy 26th  
OOMPH!'s Unrein - February 27th, 1998

Happy 23rd  
RACER X' Superheroes - February 27th, 2001

Happy 18th  
CALIBAN’s The Undying Darkness - February 27th, 2006
DARKTHRONE’s The Cult Is Alive - February 27th, 2006
SADUS’ Out For Blood - February 27th, 2006
WITCHERY’s Don't Fear The Reaper - February 27th, 2006

Happy 15th 
ARCH ENEMY’s Manifesto Of Arch Enemy - February 27th, 2009
THE BURNING’s Reawakening – February 27th, 2009
ISOLE’s Silent Ruins – February 27th, 2009
LUNATICA’s New Shores – February 27th, 2009
MALEFICE’s Dawn Of Reprisal – February 27th, 2009
THE SORROW’s Origin Of The Storm – February 27th, 2009

Happy 12th 
ASPHYX’s Deathhammer – February 27th, 2012
NAPALM DEATH’s Utilitarian – February 27th, 2012

Happy 9th 
ENFORCER’s From Beyond – February 27th, 2015
 



Latest Reviews

Partner Resources