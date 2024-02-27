Today In Metal History 🤘 February 27th, 2024 🤘 IRON MAIDEN, JOURNEY, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, ​BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, ANTHRAX

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 67th

Adrian Smith (IRON MAIDEN, BRUCE DICKINSON) - February 27th, 1957



Happy 70th

Neal Schon (JOURNEY, SANTANA, HSAS) - February 27th, 1954





Happy 65th

John Roy "Johnny" Van Zant (LYNYRD SKYNYRD) - February 27th, 1959

Happy 60th

Jed Simon (SCAR THE MARTYR, STRAPPING YOUNG LAD, ZIMMERS HOLE) - February 27th, 1964



HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 49th

BLUE ÖYSTER CULT’S On Your Feet Or On Your Knees - February 27, 1975





Happy 40th

QUEEN’s The Works - February 27th, 1984



Happy 39th

ANTHRAX’ Armed and Dangerous (February 27th, 1985)

Happy 29th

BRUCE DICKINSON’S Alive In Studio A / Alive At The Marquee Club - February 27, 1995

UNLEASHED's Victory - February 27th, 1995



Happy 28th

FU MANCHU's In Search Of... - February 27th, 1996

Happy 26th

OOMPH!'s Unrein - February 27th, 1998

Happy 23rd

RACER X' Superheroes - February 27th, 2001

Happy 18th

CALIBAN’s The Undying Darkness - February 27th, 2006

DARKTHRONE’s The Cult Is Alive - February 27th, 2006

SADUS’ Out For Blood - February 27th, 2006

WITCHERY’s Don't Fear The Reaper - February 27th, 2006





Happy 15th

ARCH ENEMY’s Manifesto Of Arch Enemy - February 27th, 2009

THE BURNING’s Reawakening – February 27th, 2009

ISOLE’s Silent Ruins – February 27th, 2009

LUNATICA’s New Shores – February 27th, 2009

MALEFICE’s Dawn Of Reprisal – February 27th, 2009

THE SORROW’s Origin Of The Storm – February 27th, 2009

Happy 12th

ASPHYX’s Deathhammer – February 27th, 2012

NAPALM DEATH’s Utilitarian – February 27th, 2012





Happy 9th

ENFORCER’s From Beyond – February 27th, 2015

