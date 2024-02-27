Today In Metal History 🤘 February 27th, 2024 🤘 IRON MAIDEN, JOURNEY, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, ANTHRAX
February 27, 2024, an hour ago
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 67th
Adrian Smith (IRON MAIDEN, BRUCE DICKINSON) - February 27th, 1957
Happy 70th
Neal Schon (JOURNEY, SANTANA, HSAS) - February 27th, 1954
Happy 65th
John Roy "Johnny" Van Zant (LYNYRD SKYNYRD) - February 27th, 1959
Happy 60th
Jed Simon (SCAR THE MARTYR, STRAPPING YOUNG LAD, ZIMMERS HOLE) - February 27th, 1964
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 49th
BLUE ÖYSTER CULT’S On Your Feet Or On Your Knees - February 27, 1975
Happy 40th
QUEEN’s The Works - February 27th, 1984
Happy 39th
ANTHRAX’ Armed and Dangerous (February 27th, 1985)
Happy 29th
BRUCE DICKINSON’S Alive In Studio A / Alive At The Marquee Club - February 27, 1995
UNLEASHED's Victory - February 27th, 1995
Happy 28th
FU MANCHU's In Search Of... - February 27th, 1996
Happy 26th
OOMPH!'s Unrein - February 27th, 1998
Happy 23rd
RACER X' Superheroes - February 27th, 2001
Happy 18th
CALIBAN’s The Undying Darkness - February 27th, 2006
DARKTHRONE’s The Cult Is Alive - February 27th, 2006
SADUS’ Out For Blood - February 27th, 2006
WITCHERY’s Don't Fear The Reaper - February 27th, 2006
Happy 15th
ARCH ENEMY’s Manifesto Of Arch Enemy - February 27th, 2009
THE BURNING’s Reawakening – February 27th, 2009
ISOLE’s Silent Ruins – February 27th, 2009
LUNATICA’s New Shores – February 27th, 2009
MALEFICE’s Dawn Of Reprisal – February 27th, 2009
THE SORROW’s Origin Of The Storm – February 27th, 2009
Happy 12th
ASPHYX’s Deathhammer – February 27th, 2012
NAPALM DEATH’s Utilitarian – February 27th, 2012
Happy 9th
ENFORCER’s From Beyond – February 27th, 2015