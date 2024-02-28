Today In Metal History 🤘 February 28th, 2024 🤘AC/DC, URIAH HEEP, THE ROLLING STONES, JUDAS PRIEST, SOILWORK
February 28, 2024, 28 minutes ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Brian Jones (THE ROLLING STONES) - February 28th, 1942 – July 3rd, 1969 (aged 27)
R.I.P. David Byron (URIAH HEEP) - January 29th, 1947 – February 28th, 1985 (aged 38)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 69th
Randy Jackson (ZEBRA) February 28th, 1955
Happy 52nd
Danny McCormack (THE WILDHEARTS) - February 28th, 1972
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 31st
ANATHEMA’s Serenades - February 28th, 1993
Happy 24th
AC/DC's Stiff Upper Lip - February 28th, 2000
Happy 19th
JUDAS PRIEST’s Angel Of Retribution - February 28th, 2005
SOILWORK’s Stabbing The Drama - February 28th, 2005
Happy 13th
DESTRUCTION’s Day Of Reckoning – February 28th, 2011
JAG PANZER’s The Scourge Of The Light – February 28th, 2011
Happy 12th
CORROSION OF CONFORMITY’s Corrosion Of Conformity – February 28th, 2012
DEATH’s Vivus! – February 28th, 2012
UFO’s Seven Deadly – February 28th, 2012
MGLA’s With Hearts Toward None – February 28th, 2012
MONARCH’s Omens – February 28th, 2012
VEIL OF MAYA’s Eclipse – February 28th, 2012
Happy 10th
AXXIS’ Kingdom Of The Night II – February 28th, 2014
IRON SAVIOR’s Rise Of The Hero – February 28th, 2014
MANOWAR’s Kings Of Metal MMXIV – February 28th, 2014
Happy 6th
HIBRIA’s Moving Ground – February 28th, 2018
Happy 4th
BENEATH THE MASSACRE's Fearmonger - February 28th, 2020
DARK FORTRESS' Spectres from the Old World - February 28th, 2020
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's F8 - February 28th, 2020
INTRONAUT's Fluid Existential Inversions - February 28th, 2020
JOHN DOLMAYAN's These Grey Men - February 28th, 2020
NEAERA's Neaera - February 28th, 2020
NILS PATRIK JOHANSSON's The Great Conspiracy - February 28th, 2020
SHAKRA's Mad World - February 28th, 2020
TODAY IS THE DAY's No Good to Anyone - February 28th, 2020
TOMBS ' Monarchy of Shadows - February 28th, 2020