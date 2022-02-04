Today In Metal History 🤘 February 4th, 2022 🤘 IMMORTAL, ALICE COOPER, RAZOR, QUEEN, BEHEMOTH

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 74th

ALICE COOPER - February 4th, 1948







Happy 71st

Phillip W. Ehart (KANSAS) - February 4th, 1951



Happy 70th

Jerry Shirley (FASTWAY, HUMBLE PIE) - February 4th, 1952







Happy 55th

Happy Birthday Bob Reid (RAZOR) - February 4th, 1967

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 31st

QUEEN’s Innuendo – February 4th, 1991



Happy 30th

ALICE IN CHAINS’ Sap - February 4, 1992

Happy 24th

YNGWIE MALMSTEEN’S Concerto Suite for Electric Guitar and Orchestra in E Flat Minor Op.1 - February 4th, 1998



Happy 20th

IMMORTAL's Sons Of Northern Darkness - February 4th, 2002





Happy 15th

BAPTISM’s Grim Arts Of Melancholy – February 4th, 2007

Happy 14th

HATE’s Morphosis – February 4th, 2008

SWORN ENEMY’s Maniacal – February 4th, 2008



Happy 11th

KORPIKLAANI’s Ukon Wacka – February 4th, 2011



Happy 8th

BEHEMOTH’s The Satanist – February 4th, 2014



Happy 11th

RED’s Release The Panic – February 4th, 2013

Happy 10th

FOR TODAY’s Fight The Silence – February 4th, 2014

TRUCKFIGHTERS’ Universe – February 4th, 2014