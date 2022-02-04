Today In Metal History 🤘 February 4th, 2022 🤘 IMMORTAL, ALICE COOPER, RAZOR, QUEEN, BEHEMOTH
February 4, 2022, 19 hours ago
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 74th
ALICE COOPER - February 4th, 1948
Happy 71st
Phillip W. Ehart (KANSAS) - February 4th, 1951
Happy 70th
Jerry Shirley (FASTWAY, HUMBLE PIE) - February 4th, 1952
Happy 55th
Happy Birthday Bob Reid (RAZOR) - February 4th, 1967
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 31st
QUEEN’s Innuendo – February 4th, 1991
Happy 30th
ALICE IN CHAINS’ Sap - February 4, 1992
Happy 24th
YNGWIE MALMSTEEN’S Concerto Suite for Electric Guitar and Orchestra in E Flat Minor Op.1 - February 4th, 1998
Happy 20th
IMMORTAL's Sons Of Northern Darkness - February 4th, 2002
Happy 15th
BAPTISM’s Grim Arts Of Melancholy – February 4th, 2007
Happy 14th
HATE’s Morphosis – February 4th, 2008
SWORN ENEMY’s Maniacal – February 4th, 2008
Happy 11th
KORPIKLAANI’s Ukon Wacka – February 4th, 2011
Happy 8th
BEHEMOTH’s The Satanist – February 4th, 2014
RED’s Release The Panic – February 4th, 2013
Happy 10th
FOR TODAY’s Fight The Silence – February 4th, 2014
TRUCKFIGHTERS’ Universe – February 4th, 2014