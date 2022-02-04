Today In Metal History 🤘 February 4th, 2022 🤘 IMMORTAL, ALICE COOPER, RAZOR, QUEEN, BEHEMOTH

February 4, 2022, 19 hours ago

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 74th  
ALICE COOPER - February 4th, 1948 


 
Happy 71st  
Phillip W. Ehart (KANSAS) - February 4th, 1951 
 
Happy 70th  
Jerry Shirley (FASTWAY, HUMBLE PIE) - February 4th, 1952 


 
Happy 55th
Happy Birthday Bob Reid (RAZOR) - February 4th, 1967

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 31st  
QUEEN’s Innuendo – February 4th, 1991

Happy 30th
ALICE IN CHAINS’ Sap - February 4, 1992

Happy 24th
YNGWIE MALMSTEEN’S Concerto Suite for Electric Guitar and Orchestra in E Flat Minor Op.1 - February 4th, 1998

Happy 20th  
IMMORTAL's Sons Of Northern Darkness - February 4th, 2002

 

Happy 15th
BAPTISM’s Grim Arts Of Melancholy – February 4th, 2007 

Happy 14th  
HATE’s Morphosis – February 4th, 2008 
SWORN ENEMY’s Maniacal – February 4th, 2008

Happy 11th  
KORPIKLAANI’s Ukon Wacka – February 4th, 2011 
 
Happy 8th  
BEHEMOTH’s The Satanist – February 4th, 2014
 

Happy 11th
RED’s Release The Panic – February 4th, 2013 

Happy 10th
FOR TODAY’s Fight The Silence – February 4th, 2014 
TRUCKFIGHTERS’ Universe – February 4th, 2014



