Today In Metal History 🤘 February 4th, 2024 🤘 ALICE COOPER, IMMORTAL, RAZOR, QUEEN, BEHEMOTH
February 4, 2024, 22 minutes ago
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 76th
ALICE COOPER - February 4th, 1948
Happy 73rd
Phillip W. Ehart (KANSAS) - February 4th, 1951
Happy 72nd
Jerry Shirley (FASTWAY, HUMBLE PIE) - February 4th, 1952
Happy 57th
Bob Reid (RAZOR) - February 4th, 1967
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 33rd
QUEEN’s Innuendo – February 4th, 1991
Happy 32nd
ALICE IN CHAINS’ Sap - February 4, 1992
Happy 26th
YNGWIE MALMSTEEN’S Concerto Suite for Electric Guitar and Orchestra in E Flat Minor Op.1 - February 4th, 1998
Happy 22nd
IMMORTAL's Sons Of Northern Darkness - February 4th, 2002
Happy 17th
BAPTISM’s Grim Arts Of Melancholy – February 4th, 2007
Happy 16th
HATE’s Morphosis – February 4th, 2008
SWORN ENEMY’s Maniacal – February 4th, 2008
Happy 13th
KORPIKLAANI’s Ukon Wacka – February 4th, 2011
Happy 10th
BEHEMOTH’s The Satanist – February 4th, 2014
Happy 11th
RED’s Release The Panic – February 4th, 2013
Happy 10th
FOR TODAY’s Fight The Silence – February 4th, 2014
TRUCKFIGHTERS’ Universe – February 4th, 2014
Happy 1st
ABYSMAL DAWN - Nightmare Frontier - February 4th, 2022
HED PE - Califas Worldwide - February 4th, 2022
KORN - Requiem - February 4th, 2022
MYSTIC CIRCLE - Mystic Circle - February 4th, 2022
PERSEFONE - Metanoia - February 4th, 2022
ROLO TOMASSI - Where Myth Becomes Memory - February 4th, 2022
SAXON - Carpe Diem - February 4th, 2022
VENOM PRISON - Erebos - February 4th, 2022