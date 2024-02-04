Today In Metal History 🤘 February 4th, 2024 🤘 ALICE COOPER, IMMORTAL, RAZOR, QUEEN, BEHEMOTH

February 4, 2024, 22 minutes ago

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 76th  
ALICE COOPER - February 4th, 1948 


 
Happy 73rd  
Phillip W. Ehart (KANSAS) - February 4th, 1951 
 
Happy 72nd  
Jerry Shirley (FASTWAY, HUMBLE PIE) - February 4th, 1952 


 
Happy 57th
Bob Reid (RAZOR) - February 4th, 1967

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 33rd 
QUEEN’s Innuendo – February 4th, 1991

Happy 32nd
ALICE IN CHAINS’ Sap - February 4, 1992

Happy 26th
YNGWIE MALMSTEEN’S Concerto Suite for Electric Guitar and Orchestra in E Flat Minor Op.1 - February 4th, 1998

Happy 22nd  
IMMORTAL's Sons Of Northern Darkness - February 4th, 2002
 

Happy 17th
BAPTISM’s Grim Arts Of Melancholy – February 4th, 2007 

Happy 16th  
HATE’s Morphosis – February 4th, 2008 
SWORN ENEMY’s Maniacal – February 4th, 2008

Happy 13th  
KORPIKLAANI’s Ukon Wacka – February 4th, 2011 

Happy 10th
BEHEMOTH’s The Satanist – February 4th, 2014
 

Happy 11th
RED’s Release The Panic – February 4th, 2013 

Happy 10th
FOR TODAY’s Fight The Silence – February 4th, 2014 
TRUCKFIGHTERS’ Universe – February 4th, 2014

Happy 1st
ABYSMAL DAWN - Nightmare Frontier - February 4th, 2022 
HED PE - Califas Worldwide - February 4th, 2022
KORN - Requiem - February 4th, 2022
MYSTIC CIRCLE - Mystic Circle - February 4th, 2022
PERSEFONE - Metanoia - February 4th, 2022
ROLO TOMASSI - Where Myth Becomes Memory - February 4th, 2022
SAXON - Carpe Diem - February 4th, 2022
VENOM PRISON - Erebos - February 4th, 2022



