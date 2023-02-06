Today In Metal History 🤘 February 6th, 2023 🤘 GUNS N' ROSES, GARY MOORE, ANGEL, JEFFERSON STARSHIP

February 6, 2023, an hour ago

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Robert William GARY MOORE (THIN LIZZY, SKID ROW): April 4th, 1952 – February 6th, 2011 (photo credit: Mats Andersson)




HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 73rd  
Punky Meadows (Edwin Lionel Meadows; ANGEL) - February 6th, 1950

Happy 61st 
W. Axl Rose (William Bruce Rose Jr.; GUNS N’ ROSES) - February 6th, 1962 (photo credit: Katarina Benzova)


HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 45th
JEFFERSON STARSHIP’s Earth - February 6, 1978

Happy 16th Birthday 
CAR BOMB’s Centralia – February 6th, 2007
THE END’s Elementary – February 6th, 2007
IMPIOUS’ Holy Murder Masquerade – February 6th, 2007 

Happy 11th
THERAPY?’s A Brief Crack Of Light – February 6th, 2012
CHIMP SPANNER’s All Roads Lead Here (EP) – February 6th, 2012



MOTÖRHEAD – “Bullet In Your Brain” (Motörhead Music)

MEDEVIL Premieres "Amongst Thieves"

