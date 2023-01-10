Today In Metal History 🤘 January 10th, 2023 🤘 "FAST EDDIE" CLARKE, DAVID BOWIE, MICHAEL SCHENKER, PAT BENATAR, KREATOR

January 10, 2023, 42 minutes ago

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. David Robert Jones (DAVID BOWIE) - January 8th, 1947 - January 10th, 2016 (69)

R.I.P. Alfred Ballen Morris III (IRON MAN) – March 9th, 1957 – January 10th, 2018

R.I.P. Edward “Fast Eddie” Allan Clarke (MOTÖRHEAD, FASTWAY) – October 5th, 1950 – January 10th, 2018 (67)



R.I.P. John Burke Shelley (BUDGIE): April 10th, 1950 – January 10th, 2022

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 68th
MICHAEL SCHENKER (MSG, SCORPIONS, UFO) − January 10th, 1955

Happy 77th
Aynsley Dunbar (JOURNEY, WHITESNAKE, UFO) - January 10th, 1946

Happy 75th
Donald Fagen (STEELY DAN) - January 10th, 1948

Happy 70th
Patricia Mae Andrzejewski (PAT BENATAR) January 10th, 1953

Happy 60th
Parramore MCarty (WARRIOR) − January 10th, 1963

Happy 56th
Luc Guay (ΗΑΝΚΕR) − January 10th, 1967

Happy 52nd
John “Johnny Dwarf” Fenton (THE KILLER DWARFS) - January 10th, 1971

Happy 45th
Brent Smith (SHINEDOWN) - January 10th, 1978

Happy 43rd
Petri Lindroos (ENSIFERUM) - January 10th, 1980

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 34th
TRIUMPH’s Just A Game - January 10, 1979

Happy 29th
SODOM’s Get What You Deserve – January 10th, 1994

Happy 18th
KREATOR’s Enemy Of God - January 10th, 2005

Happy 17th
BLEEDING THROUGH’s The Truth - January 10th, 2006

Happy 16th
MOONSORROW’s Viides Luku - Hävitetty - January 10th, 2007

Happy 9th
SKULL FIST’s Chasing The Dream - January 10th, 2014

Happy 3rd
APOCALYPTICA’s Cell-0 – January 10th, 2020
HAUNT’s Mind Freeze – January 10th, 2020

MYSTIC PROPHECY’s Metal Division - January 10th, 2020
POPPY’s I Disagree - January 10th, 2020 RAGE’s Wings Of Rage – January 10th, 2020



Latest Reviews