Today In Metal History 🤘 January 10th, 2023 🤘 "FAST EDDIE" CLARKE, DAVID BOWIE, MICHAEL SCHENKER, PAT BENATAR, KREATOR
January 10, 2023, 42 minutes ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. David Robert Jones (DAVID BOWIE) - January 8th, 1947 - January 10th, 2016 (69)
R.I.P. Alfred Ballen Morris III (IRON MAN) – March 9th, 1957 – January 10th, 2018
R.I.P. Edward “Fast Eddie” Allan Clarke (MOTÖRHEAD, FASTWAY) – October 5th, 1950 – January 10th, 2018 (67)
R.I.P. John Burke Shelley (BUDGIE): April 10th, 1950 – January 10th, 2022
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 68th
MICHAEL SCHENKER (MSG, SCORPIONS, UFO) − January 10th, 1955
Happy 77th
Aynsley Dunbar (JOURNEY, WHITESNAKE, UFO) - January 10th, 1946
Happy 75th
Donald Fagen (STEELY DAN) - January 10th, 1948
Happy 70th
Patricia Mae Andrzejewski (PAT BENATAR) January 10th, 1953
Happy 60th
Parramore MCarty (WARRIOR) − January 10th, 1963
Happy 56th
Luc Guay (ΗΑΝΚΕR) − January 10th, 1967
Happy 52nd
John “Johnny Dwarf” Fenton (THE KILLER DWARFS) - January 10th, 1971
Happy 45th
Brent Smith (SHINEDOWN) - January 10th, 1978
Happy 43rd
Petri Lindroos (ENSIFERUM) - January 10th, 1980
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 34th
TRIUMPH’s Just A Game - January 10, 1979
Happy 29th
SODOM’s Get What You Deserve – January 10th, 1994
Happy 18th
KREATOR’s Enemy Of God - January 10th, 2005
Happy 17th
BLEEDING THROUGH’s The Truth - January 10th, 2006
Happy 16th
MOONSORROW’s Viides Luku - Hävitetty - January 10th, 2007
Happy 9th
SKULL FIST’s Chasing The Dream - January 10th, 2014
Happy 3rd
APOCALYPTICA’s Cell-0 – January 10th, 2020
HAUNT’s Mind Freeze – January 10th, 2020
MYSTIC PROPHECY’s Metal Division - January 10th, 2020
POPPY’s I Disagree - January 10th, 2020 RAGE’s Wings Of Rage – January 10th, 2020