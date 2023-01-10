Today In Metal History 🤘 January 10th, 2023 🤘 "FAST EDDIE" CLARKE, DAVID BOWIE, MICHAEL SCHENKER, PAT BENATAR, KREATOR

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. David Robert Jones (DAVID BOWIE) - January 8th, 1947 - January 10th, 2016 (69)





R.I.P. Alfred Ballen Morris III (IRON MAN) – March 9th, 1957 – January 10th, 2018

R.I.P. Edward “Fast Eddie” Allan Clarke (MOTÖRHEAD, FASTWAY) – October 5th, 1950 – January 10th, 2018 (67)







R.I.P. John Burke Shelley (BUDGIE): April 10th, 1950 – January 10th, 2022





HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 68th

MICHAEL SCHENKER (MSG, SCORPIONS, UFO) − January 10th, 1955





Happy 77th

Aynsley Dunbar (JOURNEY, WHITESNAKE, UFO) - January 10th, 1946

Happy 75th

Donald Fagen (STEELY DAN) - January 10th, 1948

Happy 70th

Patricia Mae Andrzejewski (PAT BENATAR) January 10th, 1953





Happy 60th

Parramore MCarty (WARRIOR) − January 10th, 1963

Happy 56th

Luc Guay (ΗΑΝΚΕR) − January 10th, 1967

Happy 52nd

John “Johnny Dwarf” Fenton (THE KILLER DWARFS) - January 10th, 1971

Happy 45th

Brent Smith (SHINEDOWN) - January 10th, 1978

Happy 43rd

Petri Lindroos (ENSIFERUM) - January 10th, 1980





HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 34th

TRIUMPH’s Just A Game - January 10, 1979



Happy 29th

SODOM’s Get What You Deserve – January 10th, 1994

Happy 18th

KREATOR’s Enemy Of God - January 10th, 2005



Happy 17th

BLEEDING THROUGH’s The Truth - January 10th, 2006

Happy 16th

MOONSORROW’s Viides Luku - Hävitetty - January 10th, 2007

Happy 9th

SKULL FIST’s Chasing The Dream - January 10th, 2014

Happy 3rd

APOCALYPTICA’s Cell-0 – January 10th, 2020

HAUNT’s Mind Freeze – January 10th, 2020



MYSTIC PROPHECY’s Metal Division - January 10th, 2020

POPPY’s I Disagree - January 10th, 2020 RAGE’s Wings Of Rage – January 10th, 2020