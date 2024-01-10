Today In Metal History 🤘 January 10th, 2024 🤘 "FAST EDDIE" CLARKE, DAVID BOWIE, MICHAEL SCHENKER, PAT BENATAR, KREATOR

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. David Robert Jones (DAVID BOWIE) - January 8th, 1947 - January 10th, 2016 (aged 69)





R.I.P. Alfred Ballen Morris III (IRON MAN) – March 9th, 1957 – January 10th, 2018

R.I.P. Edward “Fast Eddie” Allan Clarke (MOTÖRHEAD, FASTWAY) – October 5th, 1950 – January 10th, 2018 (aged 67)







R.I.P. John Burke Shelley (BUDGIE): April 10th, 1950 – January 10th, 2022 (aged 71)





HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 69th

MICHAEL SCHENKER (MSG, SCORPIONS, UFO) − January 10th, 1955





Happy 78th

Aynsley Dunbar (JOURNEY, WHITESNAKE, UFO) - January 10th, 1946

Happy 76th

Donald Fagen (STEELY DAN) - January 10th, 1948

Happy 71st

Patricia Mae Andrzejewski (PAT BENATAR) January 10th, 1953





Happy 61st

Parramore MCarty (WARRIOR) − January 10th, 1963

Happy 57th

Luc Guay (ΗΑΝΚΕR) − January 10th, 1967

Happy 53rd

John “Johnny Dwarf” Fenton (THE KILLER DWARFS) - January 10th, 1971

Happy 46th

Brent Smith (SHINEDOWN) - January 10th, 1978

Happy 44th

Petri Lindroos (ENSIFERUM) - January 10th, 1980





HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 45th

TRIUMPH’s Just A Game - January 10, 1979





Happy 35th

U.D.O.’s Mean Machine (January 10th, 1989)



METALLICA’s ”One”, the third single from …And Justice for All, was released 35 years ago today (January 10th, 1989). 🎂🤘Metallica’s first song to chart in the US, reaching number 35 on the Billboard Hot 100.





Happy 30th

SODOM’s Get What You Deserve – January 10th, 1994

Happy 19th

KREATOR’s Enemy Of God - January 10th, 2005



Happy 18th

BLEEDING THROUGH’s The Truth - January 10th, 2006

Happy 17th

MOONSORROW’s Viides Luku - Hävitetty - January 10th, 2007

Happy 10th

SKULL FIST’s Chasing The Dream - January 10th, 2014

Happy 4th

APOCALYPTICA’s Cell-0 – January 10th, 2020

HAUNT’s Mind Freeze – January 10th, 2020



MYSTIC PROPHECY’s Metal Division - January 10th, 2020

POPPY’s I Disagree - January 10th, 2020 RAGE’s Wings Of Rage – January 10th, 2020