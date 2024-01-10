Today In Metal History 🤘 January 10th, 2024 🤘 "FAST EDDIE" CLARKE, DAVID BOWIE, MICHAEL SCHENKER, PAT BENATAR, KREATOR
January 10, 2024, 9 minutes ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. David Robert Jones (DAVID BOWIE) - January 8th, 1947 - January 10th, 2016 (aged 69)
R.I.P. Alfred Ballen Morris III (IRON MAN) – March 9th, 1957 – January 10th, 2018
R.I.P. Edward “Fast Eddie” Allan Clarke (MOTÖRHEAD, FASTWAY) – October 5th, 1950 – January 10th, 2018 (aged 67)
R.I.P. John Burke Shelley (BUDGIE): April 10th, 1950 – January 10th, 2022 (aged 71)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 69th
MICHAEL SCHENKER (MSG, SCORPIONS, UFO) − January 10th, 1955
Happy 78th
Aynsley Dunbar (JOURNEY, WHITESNAKE, UFO) - January 10th, 1946
Happy 76th
Donald Fagen (STEELY DAN) - January 10th, 1948
Happy 71st
Patricia Mae Andrzejewski (PAT BENATAR) January 10th, 1953
Happy 61st
Parramore MCarty (WARRIOR) − January 10th, 1963
Happy 57th
Luc Guay (ΗΑΝΚΕR) − January 10th, 1967
Happy 53rd
John “Johnny Dwarf” Fenton (THE KILLER DWARFS) - January 10th, 1971
Happy 46th
Brent Smith (SHINEDOWN) - January 10th, 1978
Happy 44th
Petri Lindroos (ENSIFERUM) - January 10th, 1980
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 45th
TRIUMPH’s Just A Game - January 10, 1979
Happy 35th
U.D.O.’s Mean Machine (January 10th, 1989)
METALLICA’s ”One”, the third single from …And Justice for All, was released 35 years ago today (January 10th, 1989). 🎂🤘Metallica’s first song to chart in the US, reaching number 35 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Happy 30th
SODOM’s Get What You Deserve – January 10th, 1994
Happy 19th
KREATOR’s Enemy Of God - January 10th, 2005
Happy 18th
BLEEDING THROUGH’s The Truth - January 10th, 2006
Happy 17th
MOONSORROW’s Viides Luku - Hävitetty - January 10th, 2007
Happy 10th
SKULL FIST’s Chasing The Dream - January 10th, 2014
Happy 4th
APOCALYPTICA’s Cell-0 – January 10th, 2020
HAUNT’s Mind Freeze – January 10th, 2020
MYSTIC PROPHECY’s Metal Division - January 10th, 2020
POPPY’s I Disagree - January 10th, 2020 RAGE’s Wings Of Rage – January 10th, 2020