Today In Metal History 🤘 January 13th, 2023 🤘 SLAUGHTER, CACTUS, MEGADETH, YES, KREATOR

TALENT WE LOST



R.I.P Timothy Patrick "Tim" Kelly (SLAUGHTER guitarist) - January 13th, 1963 – February 5th, 1998 (35)





R.I.P. John Voorhis "Tim" Bogert III (CACTUS, VANILLA FUDGE, BECK, BOGERT, APPICE) - August 27, 1944 – January 13, 2021 (76)







HEAVY BIRTHDAYS



Happy 64th

James Lomenzo (MEGADETH, WHITE LION) - January 13th, 1959





Happy 69th

Trevor Charles Rabin (YES) - January 13th, 1954

Happy 42nd

Jason "Jay" James (BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE) - January 13th, 1981



HEAVY RELEASES



Happy 14th

KREATOR’s Hordes Of Chaos – January 13th, 2009





Happy 9th

SUICIDAL ANGELS’ Divide And Conquer – January 13th, 2014

THIS ENDING’s Systematic Worship (EP) – January 13th, 2014

Happy 8th

THE CROWN’s Death Is Not Dead – January 13th, 2015

SYLOSIS’ Dormant Heart – January 13th, 2015

Happy 6th

BLACK ANVIL - As Was - January 13th, 2017

CODE ORANGE - Forever - January 13th, 2017

GOTTHARD - Silver - January 13th, 2017

GRAVE DIGGER - Healed by Metal - January 13th, 2017

PAIN OF SALVATION - In the Passing Light of Day - January 13th, 2017

SEPULTURA - Machine Messiah - January 13th, 2017

WOLFCHANT - Bloodwinter - January 13th, 2017





Happy 2nd

BAND-MAID - Unseen World - January 13, 2021

GATECREEPER - An Unexpected Reality (EP) - January 13, 2021