Today In Metal History 🤘 January 13th, 2023 🤘 SLAUGHTER, CACTUS, MEGADETH, YES, KREATOR
January 13, 2023, 20 minutes ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P Timothy Patrick "Tim" Kelly (SLAUGHTER guitarist) - January 13th, 1963 – February 5th, 1998 (35)
R.I.P. John Voorhis "Tim" Bogert III (CACTUS, VANILLA FUDGE, BECK, BOGERT, APPICE) - August 27, 1944 – January 13, 2021 (76)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 64th
James Lomenzo (MEGADETH, WHITE LION) - January 13th, 1959
Happy 69th
Trevor Charles Rabin (YES) - January 13th, 1954
Happy 42nd
Jason "Jay" James (BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE) - January 13th, 1981
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 14th
KREATOR’s Hordes Of Chaos – January 13th, 2009
Happy 9th
SUICIDAL ANGELS’ Divide And Conquer – January 13th, 2014
THIS ENDING’s Systematic Worship (EP) – January 13th, 2014
Happy 8th
THE CROWN’s Death Is Not Dead – January 13th, 2015
SYLOSIS’ Dormant Heart – January 13th, 2015
Happy 6th
BLACK ANVIL - As Was - January 13th, 2017
CODE ORANGE - Forever - January 13th, 2017
GOTTHARD - Silver - January 13th, 2017
GRAVE DIGGER - Healed by Metal - January 13th, 2017
PAIN OF SALVATION - In the Passing Light of Day - January 13th, 2017
SEPULTURA - Machine Messiah - January 13th, 2017
WOLFCHANT - Bloodwinter - January 13th, 2017
Happy 2nd
BAND-MAID - Unseen World - January 13, 2021
GATECREEPER - An Unexpected Reality (EP) - January 13, 2021