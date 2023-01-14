Today In Metal History 🤘 January 14th, 2023 🤘 EXCITER, RUSH, GEOFF TATE, MIKE TRAMP, ZAKK WYLDE

January 14, 2023, 24 minutes ago

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS 

Happy 64th 
Jeffrey Wayne Tate (Geoff Tate; QUEENSRŸCHE) - January 14th, 1959 (photo credit: Stephanie Cabral)

Happy 62nd 
Michael Trempenau (Mike Tramp; WHITE LION, FREAK OF NATURE) - January 14th, 1961

Happy 56th 
Zakk Wylde (BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, OZZY OSBOURNE) - January 14th, 1967

Happy 57th
Ian Mayo (BURNING RAIN) – January 14th, 1966
Marco Hietala (NIGHTWISH) - January 14th, 1966

Happy 54th
Dave Grohl (FOO FIGHTERS, NIRVANA) - January 14th, 1969

Happy 51st
Kenn Jackson (PRETTY MAIDS) – January 14th, 1972

Happy 40th
Talena Atfield (KITTIE) - January 14th, 1983

Happy 49th
Brent Hinds (MASTODON) - January 14th, 1974

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 43rd
RUSH’s Permanent Waves - January 1st, 1980

Happy 40th
EXCITER’s Heavy Metal Maniac - January 14th, 1983

Happy 13th
ABORTED’s Coronary Reconstruction – January 14th, 2010

Happy 12th
BELPHEGOR’s Blood Magick Necromance – January 14th, 2011

Happy 8th
DR. SIN’s Inactus – January 14th, 2015



Featured Audio

OBITUARY - "The Wrong Time"

