Today In Metal History 🤘 January 14th, 2023 🤘 EXCITER, RUSH, GEOFF TATE, MIKE TRAMP, ZAKK WYLDE
January 14, 2023, 24 minutes ago
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 64th
Jeffrey Wayne Tate (Geoff Tate; QUEENSRŸCHE) - January 14th, 1959 (photo credit: Stephanie Cabral)
Happy 62nd
Michael Trempenau (Mike Tramp; WHITE LION, FREAK OF NATURE) - January 14th, 1961
Happy 56th
Zakk Wylde (BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, OZZY OSBOURNE) - January 14th, 1967
Happy 57th
Ian Mayo (BURNING RAIN) – January 14th, 1966
Marco Hietala (NIGHTWISH) - January 14th, 1966
Happy 54th
Dave Grohl (FOO FIGHTERS, NIRVANA) - January 14th, 1969
Happy 51st
Kenn Jackson (PRETTY MAIDS) – January 14th, 1972
Happy 40th
Talena Atfield (KITTIE) - January 14th, 1983
Happy 49th
Brent Hinds (MASTODON) - January 14th, 1974
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 43rd
RUSH’s Permanent Waves - January 1st, 1980
Happy 40th
EXCITER’s Heavy Metal Maniac - January 14th, 1983
Happy 13th
ABORTED’s Coronary Reconstruction – January 14th, 2010
Happy 12th
BELPHEGOR’s Blood Magick Necromance – January 14th, 2011
Happy 8th
DR. SIN’s Inactus – January 14th, 2015