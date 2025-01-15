Today In Metal History 🤘 January 15th, 2025 🤘VENOM, SAXON, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, DAVID LEE ROTH, SABBAT, ACCEPT

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Ronnie Van Zant (LYNYRD SKYNYRD) - January 15, 1948 – October 20, 1977 (aged 29)







HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 74th

Peter Rodney "Biff" Byford (SAXON) - January 15th, 1951





Happy 62nd

Conrad Thomas Lant (Cronos; VENOM) - January 15th, 1963





Happy 66th

Pete Trewavas (MARILLION) - January 15th, 1959

Happy 60th

Adam Jones (TOOL) - January 15th, 1965





Happy 58th

Chris Julke (HELIX) - January 15th, 1967



HEAVY RELEASES



Happy 60th

THE ROLLING STONES’ The Rolling Stones No. 2 - January 15th, 1965

Happy 55th

MC5’s Back In The USA - January 15th, 1970

Happy 34th

DAVID LEE ROTH’s A Little Ain't Enough - January 15th, 1991





Happy 37th

SABBAT’s History Of A Time To Come - January 15th, 1988





Happy 29th

ACCEPT's Predator - January 15th, 1996

Happy 27th

EDGUY's Vain Glory Opera - January 15th, 1998





Happy 23rd

BOLT THROWER's Honour-Valour-Pride - January 15th, 2002

Happy 18th

AL ATKINS’ Demon Deceiver - January 15th, 2007

Happy 9th

AXEL RUDI PELL’s Game Of Sins – January 15th, 2016

RHAPSODY OF FIRE’s Into The Legend – January 15th, 2016

WITCHCRAFT’s Nucleus – January 15th, 2016

ABORTED’s Termination Redux (EP) – January 15th, 2016





Happy 4th

BLOODY HAMMERS - Songs Of Unspeakable Terror - January 15, 2021

DRAGONY - Viribus Unitis - January 15, 2021

EDENBRIDGE - The Chronicles Of Eden, Part 2 - January 15, 2021

INGESTED - Stinking Cesspool Of Liquefied Human Remnants - January 15, 2021