Today In Metal History 🤘 January 17th, 2023 🤘 KAI HANSEN, EPICA, MÖTLEY CRÜE, GAMMA RAY, KROKUS, DISMEMBER
January 17, 2023, 54 minutes ago
HEAVY HISTORY
Still shouting at the devil 42 years later! Happy birthday MÖTLEY CRÜE (who formed on January 17th, 1981).
21 years ago today (January 17th, 2021) JASON NEWSTED announced that he was leaving METALLICA.
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 60th
Kai Hansen (GAMMA RAY, IRON SAVIOR, HELLOWEEN) - January 17th, 1963 (photo credit: Mats Andersson)
Happy 74th
Michael Kevin "Mick" Taylor (JOHN MAYALL’S BLUES BREAKERS, THE ROLLING STONES) - January 17th, 1949
Happy 70th
Fernando Von Arb (KROKUS) - January 17th, 1953
Happy 48th
Eirik Saltroe (THEATRE OF TRAGEDY) - January 17, 1975
Happy 38th
Simone Johanna Maria Simons (EPICA) - January 17th, 1985
Happy 41st
Ektor Alex Varkatzas (ATREYU) - January 17, 1982
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 28th
UNCLE SLAM's When God Dies - January 17th, 1995
Happy 23rd
DISMEMBER’s Hate Campaign - January 17th, 2000
SENTENCED's Crimson - January 17th, 2000
Happy 12th Birthday
DESULTORY’s Counting Our Scars - January 17th, 2011
SILENT STREAM OF GODLESS ELEGY’s Navaz - January 17th, 2011
Happy 9th
AXEL RUDI PELL’s Into The Storm - January 17th, 2014
CHROME DIVISION’s Infernal Rock Eternal - January 17th, 2014
NASHVILLE PUSSY’s Up The Dosage - January 17th, 2014
Happy 3rd
ANTAGONIST A.D. - Through Fire (EP) - January 17th, 2020
BLEED THE SKY - This Way Lies Madness - January 17th, 2020
BRITISH LION - The Burning - January 17th, 2020
KAOTEON - Kaoteon - January 17th, 2020
MARK MORTON - Ether (EP) - January 17th, 2020
ODIOUS MORTEM - Synesthesia - January 17th, 2020
SONS OF APOLLO - MMXX - January 17th, 2020