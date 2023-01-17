Today In Metal History 🤘 January 17th, 2023 🤘 KAI HANSEN, EPICA, MÖTLEY CRÜE, GAMMA RAY, KROKUS, DISMEMBER

HEAVY HISTORY

Still shouting at the devil 42 years later! Happy birthday MÖTLEY CRÜE (who formed on January 17th, 1981).





21 years ago today (January 17th, 2021) JASON NEWSTED announced that he was leaving METALLICA.



HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 60th

Kai Hansen (GAMMA RAY, IRON SAVIOR, HELLOWEEN) - January 17th, 1963 (photo credit: Mats Andersson)





Happy 74th

Michael Kevin "Mick" Taylor (JOHN MAYALL’S BLUES BREAKERS, THE ROLLING STONES) - January 17th, 1949

Happy 70th

Fernando Von Arb (KROKUS) - January 17th, 1953





Happy 48th

Eirik Saltroe (THEATRE OF TRAGEDY) - January 17, 1975

Happy 38th

Simone Johanna Maria Simons (EPICA) - January 17th, 1985





Happy 41st

Ektor Alex Varkatzas (ATREYU) - January 17, 1982



HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 28th

UNCLE SLAM's When God Dies - January 17th, 1995

Happy 23rd

DISMEMBER’s Hate Campaign - January 17th, 2000

SENTENCED's Crimson - January 17th, 2000





Happy 12th Birthday

DESULTORY’s Counting Our Scars - January 17th, 2011

SILENT STREAM OF GODLESS ELEGY’s Navaz - January 17th, 2011

Happy 9th

AXEL RUDI PELL’s Into The Storm - January 17th, 2014

CHROME DIVISION’s Infernal Rock Eternal - January 17th, 2014

NASHVILLE PUSSY’s Up The Dosage - January 17th, 2014

Happy 3rd

ANTAGONIST A.D. - Through Fire (EP) - January 17th, 2020

BLEED THE SKY - This Way Lies Madness - January 17th, 2020

BRITISH LION - The Burning - January 17th, 2020

KAOTEON - Kaoteon - January 17th, 2020

MARK MORTON - Ether (EP) - January 17th, 2020

ODIOUS MORTEM - Synesthesia - January 17th, 2020

SONS OF APOLLO - MMXX - January 17th, 2020



