Today In Metal History 🤘 January 21st, 2024 🤘 VENOM INC., RAZOR, LOUDNESS, BON JOVI, MIKE TERRANA

January 21, 2024, 36 minutes ago

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 60th  
Tony "Demolition Man” Dolan (VENOM INC., M-PIRE OF EVIL, ATOMKRAFT) January 21st, 1964

Happy 64th  
Mike Terrana (TARJA, RAGE) − January 21st, 1960



Happy 59th
Stace “Sheepdog” McLaren (RAZOR) - January 21st, 1965 

Happy 59th  
Cordell Crockett (UGLY KID JOE) - January 21st, 1965


HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 41st  
LOUDNESS’ The Law Of Devil’s Land – January 21st, 1983

Happy 40th  
BON JOVI's Bon Jovi - January 21st, 1984

Happy 39th
LOUDNESS' Thunder In The East - January 21st, 1985

Happy 14th  
TOKYO BLADE’s Live In Germany  - January 21st, 2010

Happy 13th 
SIRENIA’s The Enigma Of Life - January 21st, 2011
MR. BIG’s What If…  - January 21st, 2011

Happy 11th 
FEN’s Dustwalker - January 21st, 2013
THE PROPHECY’s Salvation  - January 21st, 2013
RIVERSIDE’s Shrine Of New Generation Slaves  - January 21st, 2013

Happy 10th  
ALCEST’s Shelter - January 21st, 2014

THROWDOWN’s Intolerance 

Happy 5th 
OBLIVION’s Oblivion – January 21st, 2019

Happy 2nd
ASHES OF ARES’ Emperors and Fools – January 21st, 2022
ASKING ALEXANDRIA’s Never Gonna Learn – January 21st, 2022
BATTLE BEAST’s Circus of Doom – January 21st, 2022
BORIS’ W – January 21st, 2022
CONFESS’ Revenge at All Costs – January 21st, 2022
GIANT’s Shifting Time – January 21st, 2022
ICED EARTH’s A Narrative Soundscape – January 21st, 2022
KISSIN' DYNAMITE’s Not the End of the Road – January 21st, 2022
SONATA ARCTICA’s Acoustic Adventures – Volume One – January 21st, 2022
TOKYO BLADE’s Fury – January 21st, 2022



