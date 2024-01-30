Today In Metal History 🤘 January 30th, 2024 🤘EXODUS, PHIL COLLINS, NAPALM DEATH, FIREHOUSE, HUMBLE PIE
January 30, 2024, 53 minutes ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Stephen Peter "Steve" Marriott (SMALL FACES, HUMBLE PIE) - January 30th, 1947 – April 20th, 1991 (aged 44)
R.I.P. Marty Balin (real name Martyn Jerel Buchwald; JEFFERSON AIRPLANE, JEFFERSON STARSHIP): January 30, 1942 – September 27, 2018 (aged 76)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 73rd
Philip David Charles “PHIL” COLLINS (GENESIS) - January 30th, 1951
Happy 65th
Steve Augeri (JOURNEY, TALL STORIES, TYKETTO) - January 30, 1959
Happy 57th
Bill Leverty (FIREHOUSE) - January 30th, 1967
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 35th
EXODUS’ Fabulous Disaster - January 30th, 1989
Happy 38th
NAPALM DEATH's Diatribes - January 30th, 1996
MINISTRY's Filth Pig - January 30th, 1996
Happy 18th
PSYCROPTIC’s Symbols Of Failure - January 30th, 2006
Happy 15th
BUCKETHEAD’s Slaughterhouse On The Prairie – January 30th, 2009
DEATHSTARS’ Night Electric Night – January 30th, 2009
Happy 12th
METALLICA’s Beyond Magnetic EP – January 30th, 2012
WOODS OF YPRES’ Woods 5: Grey Skies & Electric Light – January 30th, 2012
Happy 9th
BLIND GUARDIAN’s Beyond The Red Mirror – January 30th, 2015
Happy 3rd
DREAM THEATER’s Images, Words & Beyond Live In Japan 2017 - January 30, 2021