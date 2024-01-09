Today In Metal History 🤘 January 9th, 2024 🤘 JIMMY PAGE, MOTÖRHEAD, L.A. GUNS, VAN HALEN, RUSH, SAXON

Heavy History



Iconic MOTÖRHEAD mainman Ian “Lemmy” Kilmister’s memorial service took place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Hollywood Hills in California, eight years ago today (January 9th, 2016).







HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 80th

JIMMY PAGE (LED ZEPPELIN) - January 9th, 1944





Happy 67th

Phil Lewis (L.A. GUNS, GIRL) − January 9th, 1957





Happy 74th

David Roger Johansen (NEW YORK DOLLS) - January 9th, 1950

Happy 59th

Leonard F. (Rocky) George (SUICIDAL TENDENCIES) - January 9th, 1965





Happy 54th

Alessandro "Alex" Staropoli (RHAPSODY OF FIRE) − January 9th, 1970



Happy 44th

Martin Steene (IRON FIRE) - January 9th, 1980

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 40th

VAN HALEN's 1984 - January 9th, 1984



Happy 35th

RUSH's A Show Of Hands - January 9th, 1989



Happy 18th

DRAGONFORCE’s Inhuman Rampage - January 9th, 2006



Happy 15th

SAXON’s Into The Labyrinth - January 9th, 2009



GRAVE DIGGER’s Ballads Of A Hangman - January 9th, 2009

IRON FIRE’s To The Grave - January 9th, 2009

BOURBON CROW’s Long Way To The Bottom - January 9th, 2009

Happy 12th

WOLFSBANE’s Wolfsbane Save The World - January 9th, 2012

Happy 9th Birthday

BATTLE BEAST’s Unholy Savior - January 9th, 2015

CALLEJON’s Wir sind Angst - January 9th, 2015

Happy 4th

KRALLICE’s Wolf – January 9th, 2019