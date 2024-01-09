Today In Metal History 🤘 January 9th, 2024 🤘 JIMMY PAGE, MOTÖRHEAD, L.A. GUNS, VAN HALEN, RUSH, SAXON
January 9, 2024, 37 minutes ago
Heavy History
Iconic MOTÖRHEAD mainman Ian “Lemmy” Kilmister’s memorial service took place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Hollywood Hills in California, eight years ago today (January 9th, 2016).
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 80th
JIMMY PAGE (LED ZEPPELIN) - January 9th, 1944
Happy 67th
Phil Lewis (L.A. GUNS, GIRL) − January 9th, 1957
Happy 74th
David Roger Johansen (NEW YORK DOLLS) - January 9th, 1950
Happy 59th
Leonard F. (Rocky) George (SUICIDAL TENDENCIES) - January 9th, 1965
Happy 54th
Alessandro "Alex" Staropoli (RHAPSODY OF FIRE) − January 9th, 1970
Happy 44th
Martin Steene (IRON FIRE) - January 9th, 1980
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 40th
VAN HALEN's 1984 - January 9th, 1984
Happy 35th
RUSH's A Show Of Hands - January 9th, 1989
Happy 18th
DRAGONFORCE’s Inhuman Rampage - January 9th, 2006
Happy 15th
SAXON’s Into The Labyrinth - January 9th, 2009
GRAVE DIGGER’s Ballads Of A Hangman - January 9th, 2009
IRON FIRE’s To The Grave - January 9th, 2009
BOURBON CROW’s Long Way To The Bottom - January 9th, 2009
Happy 12th
WOLFSBANE’s Wolfsbane Save The World - January 9th, 2012
Happy 9th Birthday
BATTLE BEAST’s Unholy Savior - January 9th, 2015
CALLEJON’s Wir sind Angst - January 9th, 2015
Happy 4th
KRALLICE’s Wolf – January 9th, 2019