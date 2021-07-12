Today In Metal History 🤘 July 12th, 2021🤘 KISS, DREAM THEATER, DESTRUCTION, AMORPHIS

Talent We Lost

R.I.P. Paul Charles Caravello (KISS' Eric Carr): July 12th, 1950 – November 24th, 1991

Caravello was selected as the new Kiss drummer after Peter Criss departed officially on May 18th, 1980.





R.I.P. John Kenneth Wetton (ASIA, KING CRIMSON, U.K.): July 12th, 1949 - January 31st, 2017



Heavy Birthdays

Happy 48th

Sharon Janny den Adel (WITHIN TEMPTATION) - July 12th, 1974

Happy 54th

John Peter Petrucci (DREAM THEATER) - July 12th, 1967



Heavy Releases

Happy 35th

DESTRUCTION’s Eternal Devastation – July 12th, 1986



Happy 27th

AMORPHIS’ Tales From The Thousand Lakes – July 12th, 1994

ALICE COOPER’s The Last Temptation - July 12th, 1994



Happy 16th

IRON MAIDEN’s The Essential Iron Maiden - July 12th, 2005

OBITUARY's Frozen In Time - July 12th, 2005

Happy 14th

CARNIFEX's Dead In My Arms - July 12th, 2007

Happy 11th

NORMA JEAN's Meridional - July 12th, 2010

DEVIL LOST HIS SOUL's Blessed & Cursed - July 12th, 2010

Happy 10th

DECAPITATED’s Carnival Is Forever - July 12th, 2011

SUICIDE SILENCE’s The Black Crown - July 12th, 2011

EARTH CRISIS’ Neutralize The Threat - July 12th, 2011

FAIR TO MIDLAND’s Arrows And Anchors - July 12th, 2011

ICON IN ME’s Head Break Solution - July 12th, 2011

SLEEPING GIANT’s Kingdom Days In An Evil Age - July 12th, 2011

RINGWORM’s Scars - July 12th, 2011

Happy 2nd

311’s Voyager - July 12th, 2019

BATUSHKA’s Hospodi - July 12th, 2019

DISENTOMB’s The Decaying Light - July 12th, 2019

ELDER’s The Gold & Silver Sessions (EP) - July 12th, 2019

OH, SLEEPER’s Bloodied / Unbowed - July 12th, 2019

RIBSPREADER’s Crawl and Slither - July 12th, 2019

SUICIDE SILENCE’s Live & Mental (live album) - July 12th, 2019

TORCHE’s Admission - July 12th, 2019

