Today In Metal History 🤘 July 12th, 2021🤘 KISS, DREAM THEATER, DESTRUCTION, AMORPHIS
July 12, 2021, an hour ago
Talent We Lost
R.I.P. Paul Charles Caravello (KISS' Eric Carr): July 12th, 1950 – November 24th, 1991
Caravello was selected as the new Kiss drummer after Peter Criss departed officially on May 18th, 1980.
R.I.P. John Kenneth Wetton (ASIA, KING CRIMSON, U.K.): July 12th, 1949 - January 31st, 2017
Heavy Birthdays
Happy 48th
Sharon Janny den Adel (WITHIN TEMPTATION) - July 12th, 1974
Happy 54th
John Peter Petrucci (DREAM THEATER) - July 12th, 1967
Heavy Releases
Happy 35th
DESTRUCTION’s Eternal Devastation – July 12th, 1986
Happy 27th
AMORPHIS’ Tales From The Thousand Lakes – July 12th, 1994
ALICE COOPER’s The Last Temptation - July 12th, 1994
Happy 16th
IRON MAIDEN’s The Essential Iron Maiden - July 12th, 2005
OBITUARY's Frozen In Time - July 12th, 2005
Happy 14th
CARNIFEX's Dead In My Arms - July 12th, 2007
Happy 11th
NORMA JEAN's Meridional - July 12th, 2010
DEVIL LOST HIS SOUL's Blessed & Cursed - July 12th, 2010
Happy 10th
DECAPITATED’s Carnival Is Forever - July 12th, 2011
SUICIDE SILENCE’s The Black Crown - July 12th, 2011
EARTH CRISIS’ Neutralize The Threat - July 12th, 2011
FAIR TO MIDLAND’s Arrows And Anchors - July 12th, 2011
ICON IN ME’s Head Break Solution - July 12th, 2011
SLEEPING GIANT’s Kingdom Days In An Evil Age - July 12th, 2011
RINGWORM’s Scars - July 12th, 2011
Happy 2nd
311’s Voyager - July 12th, 2019
BATUSHKA’s Hospodi - July 12th, 2019
DISENTOMB’s The Decaying Light - July 12th, 2019
ELDER’s The Gold & Silver Sessions (EP) - July 12th, 2019
OH, SLEEPER’s Bloodied / Unbowed - July 12th, 2019
RIBSPREADER’s Crawl and Slither - July 12th, 2019
SUICIDE SILENCE’s Live & Mental (live album) - July 12th, 2019
TORCHE’s Admission - July 12th, 2019