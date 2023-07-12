Today In Metal History 🤘 July 12th, 2023🤘 KISS, DREAM THEATER, DESTRUCTION, AMORPHIS
July 12, 2023, an hour ago
Talent We Lost
R.I.P. Paul Charles Caravello (KISS' Eric Carr): July 12th, 1950 – November 24th, 1991
Caravello was selected as the new Kiss drummer after Peter Criss departed officially on May 18th, 1980. He'd be 72 today.
R.I.P. John Kenneth Wetton (ASIA, KING CRIMSON, U.K.): July 12th, 1949 - January 31st, 2017
Heavy Birthdays
Happy 49th
Sharon Janny den Adel (WITHIN TEMPTATION) - July 12th, 1974
Happy 55th
John Peter Petrucci (DREAM THEATER) - July 12th, 1967
Heavy Releases
Happy 37th
DESTRUCTION’s Eternal Devastation – July 12th, 1986
Happy 29th
AMORPHIS’ Tales From The Thousand Lakes – July 12th, 1994
ALICE COOPER’s The Last Temptation - July 12th, 1994
Happy 18th
IRON MAIDEN’s The Essential Iron Maiden - July 12th, 2005
OBITUARY's Frozen In Time - July 12th, 2005
Happy 16th
CARNIFEX's Dead In My Arms - July 12th, 2007
Happy 13th
NORMA JEAN's Meridional - July 12th, 2010
DEVIL LOST HIS SOUL's Blessed & Cursed - July 12th, 2010
Happy 12th
DECAPITATED’s Carnival Is Forever - July 12th, 2011
SUICIDE SILENCE’s The Black Crown - July 12th, 2011
EARTH CRISIS’ Neutralize The Threat - July 12th, 2011
FAIR TO MIDLAND’s Arrows And Anchors - July 12th, 2011
ICON IN ME’s Head Break Solution - July 12th, 2011
SLEEPING GIANT’s Kingdom Days In An Evil Age - July 12th, 2011
RINGWORM’s Scars - July 12th, 2011
Happy 4th
311’s Voyager - July 12th, 2019
BATUSHKA’s Hospodi - July 12th, 2019
DISENTOMB’s The Decaying Light - July 12th, 2019
ELDER’s The Gold & Silver Sessions (EP) - July 12th, 2019
OH, SLEEPER’s Bloodied / Unbowed - July 12th, 2019
RIBSPREADER’s Crawl and Slither - July 12th, 2019
SUICIDE SILENCE’s Live & Mental (live album) - July 12th, 2019
TORCHE’s Admission - July 12th, 2019