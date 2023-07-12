Today In Metal History 🤘 July 12th, 2023🤘 KISS, DREAM THEATER, DESTRUCTION, AMORPHIS

Talent We Lost

R.I.P. Paul Charles Caravello (KISS' Eric Carr): July 12th, 1950 – November 24th, 1991

Caravello was selected as the new Kiss drummer after Peter Criss departed officially on May 18th, 1980. He'd be 72 today.







R.I.P. John Kenneth Wetton (ASIA, KING CRIMSON, U.K.): July 12th, 1949 - January 31st, 2017

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 49th

Sharon Janny den Adel (WITHIN TEMPTATION) - July 12th, 1974





Happy 55th

John Peter Petrucci (DREAM THEATER) - July 12th, 1967



Heavy Releases

Happy 37th

DESTRUCTION’s Eternal Devastation – July 12th, 1986



Happy 29th

AMORPHIS’ Tales From The Thousand Lakes – July 12th, 1994

ALICE COOPER’s The Last Temptation - July 12th, 1994



Happy 18th

IRON MAIDEN’s The Essential Iron Maiden - July 12th, 2005

OBITUARY's Frozen In Time - July 12th, 2005





Happy 16th

CARNIFEX's Dead In My Arms - July 12th, 2007

Happy 13th

NORMA JEAN's Meridional - July 12th, 2010

DEVIL LOST HIS SOUL's Blessed & Cursed - July 12th, 2010

Happy 12th

DECAPITATED’s Carnival Is Forever - July 12th, 2011

SUICIDE SILENCE’s The Black Crown - July 12th, 2011

EARTH CRISIS’ Neutralize The Threat - July 12th, 2011

FAIR TO MIDLAND’s Arrows And Anchors - July 12th, 2011

ICON IN ME’s Head Break Solution - July 12th, 2011

SLEEPING GIANT’s Kingdom Days In An Evil Age - July 12th, 2011

RINGWORM’s Scars - July 12th, 2011





Happy 4th

311’s Voyager - July 12th, 2019

BATUSHKA’s Hospodi - July 12th, 2019

DISENTOMB’s The Decaying Light - July 12th, 2019

ELDER’s The Gold & Silver Sessions (EP) - July 12th, 2019

OH, SLEEPER’s Bloodied / Unbowed - July 12th, 2019

RIBSPREADER’s Crawl and Slither - July 12th, 2019

SUICIDE SILENCE’s Live & Mental (live album) - July 12th, 2019

TORCHE’s Admission - July 12th, 2019

