Today In Metal History 🤘 July 15th, 2021🤘 JOE SATRIANI, JASON BONHAM, TROUBLE, OVERKILL, SENTENCED

Talent We Lost

R.I.P. Bernadette Jean "Kelly" Johnson (GIRLSCHOOL): June 20th, 1958 – July 15th, 2007

R.I.P. Peter Banks (YES, FLASH) - July 15th, 1947 – March 7th, 2013

1947, Born on this day, Peter Banks, guitarist, Yes, (1968-70), and Flash. After playing with bassist Chris Squire in the Syn, Banks and Squire helped form Yes in 1968. Banks died of heart failure at aged 65 on March 7, 2013 at his home in Barnet, London.

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 73rd

Thomas Delmer "Artimus" Pyle (LYNYRD SKYNYRD) - July 15th, 1948

Happy 65th

JOE SATRIANI (CHICKENFOOT) - July 15th, 1956

Happy 56th

Bobby Gustafson (OVERKILL) - July 15th, 1965



Happy 55th

Jason Bonham (LED ZEPPELIN, BONHAM) - July 15th, 1966



Happy 47th

Carlo Regadas (CARCASS, BLACKSTAR) - July 15th, 1974

Heavy Releases

Happy 55th

THE YARDBIRDS’ Roger The Engineer (released in the UK as Yardbirds and in the US, Germany, France and Italy as Over Under Sideways Down) - July 15th, 1966

Happy 48th

GRAND FUNK RAILROAD’s We're An American Band - July 15th, 1973

Happy 44th

YES’ Going For The One - July 15th, 1977



Happy 34th

TROUBLE's Run To The Light - July 15th, 1987

Happy 27th

OVERKILL's W.F.O. July 15th, 1994



Happy 23rd

SENTENCED’s Frozen - July 15th, 1998

Happy 10th

MANILLA ROAD’s Playground Of The Damned – July 15th, 2011

MALEFICE’s Awaken The Tides – July 15th, 2011



Happy 8th

PANZERCHRIST’s 7th Offensive – July 15th, 2013

Happy 5th

RAGING SPEEDHORN - Lost Ritual - July 15th, 2016