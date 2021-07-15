Today In Metal History 🤘 July 15th, 2021🤘 JOE SATRIANI, JASON BONHAM, TROUBLE, OVERKILL, SENTENCED
July 15, 2021, an hour ago
Talent We Lost
R.I.P. Bernadette Jean "Kelly" Johnson (GIRLSCHOOL): June 20th, 1958 – July 15th, 2007
R.I.P. Peter Banks (YES, FLASH) - July 15th, 1947 – March 7th, 2013
1947, Born on this day, Peter Banks, guitarist, Yes, (1968-70), and Flash. After playing with bassist Chris Squire in the Syn, Banks and Squire helped form Yes in 1968. Banks died of heart failure at aged 65 on March 7, 2013 at his home in Barnet, London.
Heavy Birthdays
Happy 73rd
Thomas Delmer "Artimus" Pyle (LYNYRD SKYNYRD) - July 15th, 1948
Happy 65th
JOE SATRIANI (CHICKENFOOT) - July 15th, 1956
Happy 56th
Bobby Gustafson (OVERKILL) - July 15th, 1965
Happy 55th
Jason Bonham (LED ZEPPELIN, BONHAM) - July 15th, 1966
Happy 47th
Carlo Regadas (CARCASS, BLACKSTAR) - July 15th, 1974
Heavy Releases
Happy 55th
THE YARDBIRDS’ Roger The Engineer (released in the UK as Yardbirds and in the US, Germany, France and Italy as Over Under Sideways Down) - July 15th, 1966
Happy 48th
GRAND FUNK RAILROAD’s We're An American Band - July 15th, 1973
Happy 44th
YES’ Going For The One - July 15th, 1977
Happy 34th
TROUBLE's Run To The Light - July 15th, 1987
Happy 27th
OVERKILL's W.F.O. July 15th, 1994
Happy 23rd
SENTENCED’s Frozen - July 15th, 1998
Happy 10th
MANILLA ROAD’s Playground Of The Damned – July 15th, 2011
MALEFICE’s Awaken The Tides – July 15th, 2011
Happy 8th
PANZERCHRIST’s 7th Offensive – July 15th, 2013
Happy 5th
RAGING SPEEDHORN - Lost Ritual - July 15th, 2016