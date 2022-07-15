Today In Metal History 🤘 July 15th, 2022🤘 JOE SATRIANI, JASON BONHAM, TROUBLE, OVERKILL, SENTENCED

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Bernadette Jean "Kelly" Johnson (GIRLSCHOOL): June 20th, 1958 – July 15th, 2007

R.I.P. Peter Banks (YES, FLASH) - July 15th, 1947 – March 7th, 2013
1947, Born on this day, Peter Banks, guitarist, Yes, (1968-70), and Flash. After playing with bassist Chris Squire in the Syn, Banks and Squire helped form Yes in 1968. Banks died of heart failure at aged 65 on March 7, 2013 at his home in Barnet, London.

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 74th
Thomas Delmer "Artimus" Pyle (LYNYRD SKYNYRD) - July 15th, 1948

Happy 66th
JOE SATRIANI (CHICKENFOOT) - July 15th, 1956

Happy 57th
Bobby Gustafson (OVERKILL) - July 15th, 1965

Happy 56th
Jason Bonham (LED ZEPPELIN, BONHAM) - July 15th, 1966

Happy 48th
Carlo Regadas (CARCASS, BLACKSTAR) - July 15th, 1974

Heavy Releases

Happy 56th
THE YARDBIRDS’ Roger The Engineer (released in the UK as Yardbirds and in the US, Germany, France and Italy as Over Under Sideways Down) - July 15th, 1966

Happy 49th
GRAND FUNK RAILROAD’s We're An American Band - July 15th, 1973

Happy 45th
YES’ Going For The One - July 15th, 1977

Happy 35th
TROUBLE's Run To The Light - July 15th, 1987

Happy 28th
OVERKILL's W.F.O. July 15th, 1994

Happy 24th
SENTENCED’s Frozen - July 15th, 1998

Happy 11th
MANILLA ROAD’s Playground Of The Damned – July 15th, 2011
MALEFICE’s Awaken The Tides – July 15th, 2011

Happy 9th
PANZERCHRIST’s 7th Offensive – July 15th, 2013

Happy 6th
RAGING SPEEDHORN - Lost Ritual - July 15th, 2016



