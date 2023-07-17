Today In Metal History 🤘 July 17th, 2023🤘 JUDAS PRIEST, BLACK SABBATH, SWEET, JOURNEY

Talent We Lost



R.I.P. drummer Michael Thomas "Mick" Tucker (SWEET) - July 17th, 1947 – February 14th, 2002 (aged 54)



The hands behind this intro! SWEET drummer Michael Thomas "Mick" Tucker passed away from leukaemia in 2002 at the age of 54.



Heavy Birthdays

Happy 74th

Geezer Butler (BLACK SABBATH) - July 17th, 1949



When asked what one of the greatest moments of his life was, Butler told BraveWords recently that it was releasing their debut album, Black Sabbath, in 1970.

“Absolutely, yeah, because we had something to show for it. You can take the record out and show your mom and dad, and your friends, and everybody else. It was the be all and end all for us, we didn’t even think about the money or anything like that. The first album was done practically live in the studio. I think it was done over two days. We weren’t allowed in on the mixing or anything like that, we just went in, plugged in, played, and left.”





Happy 60th

Benjamin Donald Jackson (CRIMSON GLORY, BEN JACKSON GROUP) - July 17th, 1963



Happy 51st

Jason Rullo (SYMPHONY X) - July 17th, 1972



Heavy Releases

Happy 42nd

JOURNEY’s Escape (stylized as E5C4P3 on the album cover) - July 17th, 1981

"Don't Stop Believin'" (#9), "Who's Crying Now" (#4) and "Open Arms" (#2). A reason why it has sold over 12 million copies worldwide! JOURNEY’s mega Escape album (stylized as E5C4P3) turns 42 today.





Happy 41st

JUDAS PRIEST's Screaming For Vengeance - July 17th, 1982 🎂🤘🇬🇧

The Metal Gods’ commercial breakthrough. Double platinum in the US, platinum in Canada.





Happy 16th

BEHEMOTH’s The Apostasy - July 17th, 2007

MALEVOLENT CREATION's Doomsday X - July 17th, 2007

NILE's Ithyphallic - July 17th, 2007





EYEFEAR's A World Full Of Grey - July 17th, 2007

Happy 14th

MANOWAR's Thunder In The Sky (EP) - July 17th, 2009

MERAUDER's God Is I - July 17th, 2009

HORNA's Musta Kaipuu - July 17th, 2009

Happy 11th

BARONESS’ Yellow & Green - July 17th, 2012

BURY TOMORROW’s The Union Of Crowns - July 17th, 2012

THE CONTORTIONIST’s Intrinsic - July 17th, 2012

TOURNIQUET’s Antiseptic Bloodbath - July 17th, 2012

Happy 8th

POWERWOLF's Blessed & Possessed - July 17th, 2015

ORCHID's Sign Of The Witch (EP) - July 17th, 2015

Happy 3rd

DARK SARAH - Grim - July 17th, 2020

U.D.O. - We Are One - July 17th, 2020







