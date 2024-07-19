Today In Metal History 🤘 July 19th, 2024🤘 CELTIC FROST, RAZOR, QUEEN, MACHINE HEAD, SYMPHONY X, QUIET RIOT, SABATON

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. guitarist Allen Collins (LYNYRD SKYNYRD): July 19th, 1952 – January 23rd, 1990 (aged 37)

Following a near-death car crash in 1986, Allen Collins died January 23, 1990 from chronic pneumonia, a complication of the paralysis.





HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 77th

Brian May (QUEEN) - July 19th, 1947

Brian May was made Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 2005 for services to the music industry and his charity work.



Happy 61st

Thomas Gabriel Fischer (aka Tom G. Warrior; CELTIC FROST, HELLHAMMER, TRIPTYKON) - July 19th, 1963 (photo credit above: Mark Gromen)







Happy 57th

Robert “Robb” Conrad Flynn (born Lawrence Matthew Cardine; MACHINE HEAD, VIO-LENCE) - July 19th, 1967





Happy 53rd

Russell Allen (SYMPHONY X, ADRENALIN MOB) - July 19th, 1971



Happy 51st

Martin Powell (CRADLE OF FILTH, MY DYING BRIDE, ANATHEMA) - July 19th, 1973

Heavy Releases



Happy 40th

RAZOR’s Armed And Dangerous - July 19th, 1984





Happy 34th

MOTHER LOVE BONE’s Apple - July 19th, 1990

Happy 31st

QUIET RIOT’s Terrified - July 19th, 1993



Happy 14th

THE EYES OF A TRAITOR's Breathless - July 19th, 2010

Happy 13th

DYING FETUS’ History Repeats… - July 19th, 2011

TOXIC HOLOCAUST’s Conjure And Command - July 19th, 2011

CHELSEA GRIN - My Damnation - July 19th, 2011

Happy 12th

POWERWOLF’s Preachers Of The Night - July 19th, 2012



Happy 5th

SABATON’s The Great War – July 19th, 2019

CANCER’s Ballcutter - July 19th, 2019

CROWN THE EMPIRE’s Sudden Sky - July 19th, 2019

FLAW’s Vol IV: Because Of The Brave - July 19th, 2019

JEROMES DREAM’s Untitled - July 19th, 2019

SCOTT STAPP’s The Space Between The Shadows - July 19th, 2019

THROUGH FIRE’s All Animal - July 19th, 2019

WORMED’s Metaportal - July 19th, 2019

WRECK AND REFERENCE’s Absolute Still Life - July 19th, 2019



