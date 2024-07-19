Today In Metal History 🤘 July 19th, 2024🤘 CELTIC FROST, RAZOR, QUEEN, MACHINE HEAD, SYMPHONY X, QUIET RIOT, SABATON
July 19, 2024, 6 hours ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. guitarist Allen Collins (LYNYRD SKYNYRD): July 19th, 1952 – January 23rd, 1990 (aged 37)
Following a near-death car crash in 1986, Allen Collins died January 23, 1990 from chronic pneumonia, a complication of the paralysis.
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 77th
Brian May (QUEEN) - July 19th, 1947
Brian May was made Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 2005 for services to the music industry and his charity work.
Happy 61st
Thomas Gabriel Fischer (aka Tom G. Warrior; CELTIC FROST, HELLHAMMER, TRIPTYKON) - July 19th, 1963 (photo credit above: Mark Gromen)
Happy 57th
Robert “Robb” Conrad Flynn (born Lawrence Matthew Cardine; MACHINE HEAD, VIO-LENCE) - July 19th, 1967
Happy 53rd
Russell Allen (SYMPHONY X, ADRENALIN MOB) - July 19th, 1971
Happy 51st
Martin Powell (CRADLE OF FILTH, MY DYING BRIDE, ANATHEMA) - July 19th, 1973
Heavy Releases
Happy 40th
RAZOR’s Armed And Dangerous - July 19th, 1984
Happy 34th
MOTHER LOVE BONE’s Apple - July 19th, 1990
Happy 31st
QUIET RIOT’s Terrified - July 19th, 1993
Happy 14th
THE EYES OF A TRAITOR's Breathless - July 19th, 2010
Happy 13th
DYING FETUS’ History Repeats… - July 19th, 2011
TOXIC HOLOCAUST’s Conjure And Command - July 19th, 2011
CHELSEA GRIN - My Damnation - July 19th, 2011
Happy 12th
POWERWOLF’s Preachers Of The Night - July 19th, 2012
Happy 5th
SABATON’s The Great War – July 19th, 2019
CANCER’s Ballcutter - July 19th, 2019
CROWN THE EMPIRE’s Sudden Sky - July 19th, 2019
FLAW’s Vol IV: Because Of The Brave - July 19th, 2019
JEROMES DREAM’s Untitled - July 19th, 2019
SCOTT STAPP’s The Space Between The Shadows - July 19th, 2019
THROUGH FIRE’s All Animal - July 19th, 2019
WORMED’s Metaportal - July 19th, 2019
WRECK AND REFERENCE’s Absolute Still Life - July 19th, 2019