Today In Metal History 🤘 July 20th, 2021🤘 CHRIS CORNELL, CARLOS SANTANA, ZZ TOP, VAN HALEN

Talent We Lost

R.I.P. Christopher “Chris” John Boyle Cornell (SOUNDGARDEN, AUDIOSLAVE) - July 20th, 1964 - May 18th, 2017

Chris Cornell was found dead in his hotel room in the early hours of May 18, 2017, after performing at a Soundgarden concert an hour earlier at the Fox Theatre in Detroit.



Heavy Birthdays

Happy 74th

CARLOS Augusto Alves SANTANA - July 20, 1947



Happy 69th

John "Jay Jay French" Segall (TWISTED SISTER) - July 20, 1952

Happy 65th

Paul Thomas Cook (SEX PISTOLS) - July 20, 1956

Happy 55th

Stone Gossard (PEARL JAM, BRAD, TEMPLE OF THE DOG) - July 19th, 1966

Heavy Releases

Happy 42nd

REO SPEEDWAGON's Nine Lives - July 20th, 1979

Happy 40th

ZZ TOP’s El Loco - July 20th, 1981



Happy 30th

STRYPER’s Can't Stop The Rock - July 20th, 1991

Happy 22nd

ESP’s ESP – July 20th, 1999

Happy 17th

VAN HALEN's Best Of Both Worlds - July 20th, 2004



Happy 12th

ONSLAUGHT’s Live Damnation - July 20th, 2009

Happy 11th

CHIMAIRA’s Coming Alive (CD/DVD) – July 20th, 2010

LILLIAN AXE's Deep Red Shadows - July 20th, 2010

THE ACACIA STRAIN's Wormwood - July 20th, 2010

EARLY MAN's Death Potion

IMPENDING DOOM's There Will Be Violence

MOSE GIGANTICUS' Gift Horse

VALDUR's Raven God Amongst Us

Happy 9th

BLACK MAJESTY’s Stargazer – July 20th, 2012

ANTAGONIST A.D.’s Nothing From No One – July 20th, 2012





Happy 3rd

THE AGONY SCENE - Tormentor - July 20th, 2018

DARON MALAKIAN AND SCARS ON BROADWAY - Dictator - July 20th, 2018

FINNR'S CANE - Elegy - July 20th, 2018

JUNGLE ROT - Jungle Rot - July 20th, 2018

POWERWOLF - The Sacrament of Sin - July 20th, 2018

SKELETONWITCH - Devouring Radiant Light - July 20th, 2018

TOKYO BLADE - Unbroken - July 20th, 2018

WISDOM IN CHAINS - Nothing in Nature Respects Weakness - July 20th, 2018