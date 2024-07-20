Today In Metal History 🤘 July 20th, 2024🤘 TWISTED SISTER, CHRIS CORNELL, CARLOS SANTANA, ZZ TOP, VAN HALEN
July 20, 2024, 31 minutes ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Christopher “Chris” John Boyle Cornell (SOUNDGARDEN, AUDIOSLAVE) - July 20th, 1964 - May 18th, 2017 (aged 52)
Chris Cornell was found dead in his hotel room in the early hours of May 18, 2017, after performing at a Soundgarden concert an hour earlier at the Fox Theatre in Detroit.
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 77th
CARLOS Augusto Alves SANTANA - July 20, 1947
Happy 72nd
John "Jay Jay French" Segall (TWISTED SISTER) - July 20, 1952
Happy 68th
Paul Thomas Cook (SEX PISTOLS) - July 20, 1956
Happy 58th
Stone Gossard (PEARL JAM, BRAD, TEMPLE OF THE DOG) - July 19th, 1966
Heavy Releases
Happy 45th
REO SPEEDWAGON's Nine Lives - July 20th, 1979
Happy 43rd
ZZ TOP’s El Loco - July 20th, 1981
Happy 33rd
STRYPER’s Can't Stop The Rock - July 20th, 1991
Happy 25th
ESP’s ESP – July 20th, 1999
Happy 20th
VAN HALEN's Best Of Both Worlds - July 20th, 2004
Happy 15th
ONSLAUGHT’s Live Damnation - July 20th, 2009
Happy 14th
CHIMAIRA’s Coming Alive – July 20th, 2010
LILLIAN AXE's Deep Red Shadows - July 20th, 2010
THE ACACIA STRAIN's Wormwood - July 20th, 2010
EARLY MAN's Death Potion
IMPENDING DOOM's There Will Be Violence
MOSE GIGANTICUS' Gift Horse
VALDUR's Raven God Amongst Us
Happy 12th
BLACK MAJESTY’s Stargazer – July 20th, 2012
ANTAGONIST A.D.’s Nothing From No One – July 20th, 2012
Happy 6th
THE AGONY SCENE - Tormentor - July 20th, 2018
DARON MALAKIAN AND SCARS ON BROADWAY - Dictator - July 20th, 2018
FINNR'S CANE - Elegy - July 20th, 2018
JUNGLE ROT - Jungle Rot - July 20th, 2018
POWERWOLF - The Sacrament of Sin - July 20th, 2018
SKELETONWITCH - Devouring Radiant Light - July 20th, 2018
TOKYO BLADE - Unbroken - July 20th, 2018
WISDOM IN CHAINS - Nothing in Nature Respects Weakness - July 20th, 2018