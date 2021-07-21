Today In Metal History 🤘 July 21st, 2021🤘 BLACK SABBATH, LEE AARON, GUNS N' ROSES, DIO, ANTHRAX

Talent We Lost

R.I.P. Don Arden (born Harry Levy: January 4th, 1926 – July 21st, 2007 (81)

Jet Records founder and BLACK SABBATH + ELECTRIC LIGHT ORCHESTRA manager/agent Don Arden (born Harry Levy) passed away 14 years ago today (July 21st, 2007). And Sharon Osbourne's father. He was 81.

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 59th

LEE AARON (born Karen Lynn Greening) - July 21st, 1962

Canada's reigning Metal Queen!

Happy 60th

James Blanco “Big Jim" Martin (FAITH NO MORE) - July 21st, 1961

Chris Ousey (HEARTLAND) – July 21st, 1961

Happy 59th

Jon Fiore (FIORE) – July 21st, 1962

Happy 58th

Ben Matthews (THUNDER) - July 21st, 1963

Heavy Releases

Happy 50th

BLACK SABBATH's Master Of Reality - July 21st, 1971

Top ten on the UK (#5), German (#5), Canadian (#6), US (#8) and Dutch (#10) album charts. One of the greatest heavy metal albums of all time.



Happy 39th

LOUDNESS' Devil Soldier - July 21st, 1982

Happy 37th

STRYPER's The Yellow And Black Attack - July 21st, 1984

Happy 34th

GUNS N' ROSES' Appetite For Destruction - July 21st, 1987

30 million albums sold and counting.



DIO's Dream Evil - July 21st, 1987

LION's Dangerous Attraction - July 21st, 1987



Happy 24th

DEVIN TOWNSEND's Ocean Machine: Biomech - July 21st, 1997

Happy 23rd

ANTHRAX’s Vol 8: The Threat Is Real - July 21st, 1998

ANAL CUNT’s Picnic Of Love - July 21, 1998



Happy 15th

CHROME DIVISION's Doomsday Rock 'N Roll - July 21st, 2006

Happy 13th B

KRISIUN's Southern Storm - July 21st, 2008

Happy 12th

STRYPER's Murder By Pride - July 21st, 2009

ATHEIST's Unquestionable Presence: Live At Wacken (live album) - July 21st, 2009

SYBREED's 3Aeon - July 21st, 2009

FOR THE FALLEN DREAMS' Relentless - July 21st, 2009

THE WORD ALIVE's Empire (EP) - July 21st, 2009