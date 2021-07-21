Today In Metal History 🤘 July 21st, 2021🤘 BLACK SABBATH, LEE AARON, GUNS N' ROSES, DIO, ANTHRAX
July 21, 2021, 28 minutes ago
Talent We Lost
R.I.P. Don Arden (born Harry Levy: January 4th, 1926 – July 21st, 2007 (81)
Jet Records founder and BLACK SABBATH + ELECTRIC LIGHT ORCHESTRA manager/agent Don Arden (born Harry Levy) passed away 14 years ago today (July 21st, 2007). And Sharon Osbourne's father. He was 81.
Heavy Birthdays
Happy 59th
LEE AARON (born Karen Lynn Greening) - July 21st, 1962
Canada's reigning Metal Queen!
Happy 60th
James Blanco “Big Jim" Martin (FAITH NO MORE) - July 21st, 1961
Chris Ousey (HEARTLAND) – July 21st, 1961
Happy 59th
Jon Fiore (FIORE) – July 21st, 1962
Happy 58th
Ben Matthews (THUNDER) - July 21st, 1963
Heavy Releases
Happy 50th
BLACK SABBATH's Master Of Reality - July 21st, 1971
Top ten on the UK (#5), German (#5), Canadian (#6), US (#8) and Dutch (#10) album charts. One of the greatest heavy metal albums of all time.
Happy 39th
LOUDNESS' Devil Soldier - July 21st, 1982
Happy 37th
STRYPER's The Yellow And Black Attack - July 21st, 1984
Happy 34th
GUNS N' ROSES' Appetite For Destruction - July 21st, 1987
30 million albums sold and counting.
DIO's Dream Evil - July 21st, 1987
LION's Dangerous Attraction - July 21st, 1987
Happy 24th
DEVIN TOWNSEND's Ocean Machine: Biomech - July 21st, 1997
Happy 23rd
ANTHRAX’s Vol 8: The Threat Is Real - July 21st, 1998
ANAL CUNT’s Picnic Of Love - July 21, 1998
Happy 15th
CHROME DIVISION's Doomsday Rock 'N Roll - July 21st, 2006
Happy 13th B
KRISIUN's Southern Storm - July 21st, 2008
Happy 12th
STRYPER's Murder By Pride - July 21st, 2009
ATHEIST's Unquestionable Presence: Live At Wacken (live album) - July 21st, 2009
SYBREED's 3Aeon - July 21st, 2009
FOR THE FALLEN DREAMS' Relentless - July 21st, 2009
THE WORD ALIVE's Empire (EP) - July 21st, 2009