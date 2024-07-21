Today In Metal History 🤘 July 21st, 2024 🤘 LEE AARON, BLACK SABBATH, GUNS N' ROSES, DIO, ANTHRAX

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Don Arden (born Harry Levy: January 4th, 1926 – July 21st, 2007 (aged 81)

Jet Records founder and BLACK SABBATH + ELECTRIC LIGHT ORCHESTRA manager/agent Don Arden (born Harry Levy) passed away 17 years ago today (July 21st, 2007). And Sharon Osbourne's father.

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 62nd

LEE AARON (born Karen Lynn Greening) - July 21st, 1962

Canada's reigning Metal Queen!

Happy 63rd

James Blanco “Big Jim" Martin (FAITH NO MORE) - July 21st, 1961

Chris Ousey (HEARTLAND) – July 21st, 1961

Happy 62nd

Jon Fiore (FIORE) – July 21st, 1962

Happy 61st

Ben Matthews (THUNDER) - July 21st, 1963





HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 53rd

BLACK SABBATH's Master Of Reality - July 21st, 1971

Top ten on the UK (#5), German (#5), Canadian (#6), US (#8) and Dutch (#10) album charts. One of the greatest heavy metal albums of all time.





Happy 42nd

LOUDNESS' Devil Soldier - July 21st, 1982

Happy 40th

STRYPER's The Yellow And Black Attack - July 21st, 1984

Happy 37th

GUNS N' ROSES' Appetite For Destruction - July 21st, 1987

30 million albums sold and counting.







DIO's Dream Evil - July 21st, 1987

LION's Dangerous Attraction - July 21st, 1987

Happy 27th

DEVIN TOWNSEND's Ocean Machine: Biomech - July 21st, 1997

Happy 26th

ANTHRAX’s Vol 8: The Threat Is Real - July 21st, 1998

ANAL CUNT’s Picnic Of Love - July 21, 1998



Happy 18th

CHROME DIVISION's Doomsday Rock 'N Roll - July 21st, 2006

Happy 16th B

KRISIUN's Southern Storm - July 21st, 2008

Happy 15th

STRYPER's Murder By Pride - July 21st, 2009

ATHEIST's Unquestionable Presence: Live At Wacken - July 21st, 2009

SYBREED's 3Aeon - July 21st, 2009

FOR THE FALLEN DREAMS' Relentless - July 21st, 2009

THE WORD ALIVE's Empire - July 21st, 2009



