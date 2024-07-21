Today In Metal History 🤘 July 21st, 2024 🤘 LEE AARON, BLACK SABBATH, GUNS N' ROSES, DIO, ANTHRAX
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Don Arden (born Harry Levy: January 4th, 1926 – July 21st, 2007 (aged 81)
Jet Records founder and BLACK SABBATH + ELECTRIC LIGHT ORCHESTRA manager/agent Don Arden (born Harry Levy) passed away 17 years ago today (July 21st, 2007). And Sharon Osbourne's father.
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 62nd
LEE AARON (born Karen Lynn Greening) - July 21st, 1962
Canada's reigning Metal Queen!
Happy 63rd
James Blanco “Big Jim" Martin (FAITH NO MORE) - July 21st, 1961
Chris Ousey (HEARTLAND) – July 21st, 1961
Happy 62nd
Jon Fiore (FIORE) – July 21st, 1962
Happy 61st
Ben Matthews (THUNDER) - July 21st, 1963
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 53rd
BLACK SABBATH's Master Of Reality - July 21st, 1971
Top ten on the UK (#5), German (#5), Canadian (#6), US (#8) and Dutch (#10) album charts. One of the greatest heavy metal albums of all time.
Happy 42nd
LOUDNESS' Devil Soldier - July 21st, 1982
Happy 40th
STRYPER's The Yellow And Black Attack - July 21st, 1984
Happy 37th
GUNS N' ROSES' Appetite For Destruction - July 21st, 1987
30 million albums sold and counting.
DIO's Dream Evil - July 21st, 1987
LION's Dangerous Attraction - July 21st, 1987
Happy 27th
DEVIN TOWNSEND's Ocean Machine: Biomech - July 21st, 1997
Happy 26th
ANTHRAX’s Vol 8: The Threat Is Real - July 21st, 1998
ANAL CUNT’s Picnic Of Love - July 21, 1998
Happy 18th
CHROME DIVISION's Doomsday Rock 'N Roll - July 21st, 2006
Happy 16th B
KRISIUN's Southern Storm - July 21st, 2008
Happy 15th
STRYPER's Murder By Pride - July 21st, 2009
ATHEIST's Unquestionable Presence: Live At Wacken - July 21st, 2009
SYBREED's 3Aeon - July 21st, 2009
FOR THE FALLEN DREAMS' Relentless - July 21st, 2009
THE WORD ALIVE's Empire - July 21st, 2009